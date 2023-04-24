Digital Health Tracking Apps Market is likely to witness revenue of US$ 77.48 Billion, at a CAGR of 15.6% by the forecast period ending 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Based on app category, the fitness management segment holds a considerable market share of 19.1% in 2023. Demand for digital health tracking apps is projected to rise at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2023 to 2033 in India

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, April 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the market for digital health tracking apps was valued at US$ 13,943.7 million. In 2023, it is estimated to be worth US$ 15,904.1 million.



The global digital health tracking apps market is anticipated to reach US$ 77,489.3 million by the end of 2033. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.6% throughout the estimated time frame.

Digital health tracking applications range from those that offer a platform for services such as managing chronic illnesses and virtual medical consultations. These services are provided in order to assist individuals in managing their own health by tracking daily steps and gaining access to exercise and nutrition plans.

Popularity of digital health tracking apps has grown as a result of its accessibility and ease. These enable people to monitor their heart rates, control their regular exercise routines, and identify their sleeping patterns while relaxing on their own gadgets.

Health applications could elevate the medical ecosystem's commercial position and enhance user health outcomes. In the next ten years, it is predicted that penetration into new geographies will also help fuel a rise in terms of demand for digital health tracking apps.

Growth is further related to increasing in-app purchase demand and global virtual lives' dependence on the uptake of mobile apps. Emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle would also drive the need for fitness software.

The market is expanding due to increased smartphone usage globally and accelerating technical advancement. Increased data usage, widespread internet use, and easy availability of promotional offers such as subscription discounts are all contributing to the sector's growth. Due to developments in information technology, operational models of the fitness industry are expected to experience a considerable shift throughout the evaluation period.

Fitness apps provide customers individualized diet, exercise, strolling, and sleep pattern regimens that don't require any apparatus or equipment and are based on their daily schedules. They also make use of current innovations such as neural networks, data mining, and other cutting-edge new technologies. These programs continuously track human activity, making them a suitable way to keep tabs on health concerns with little to no human input.

Key Takeaways from Digital Health Tracking Apps Market Study

Based on platform, the android-based health apps segment held a digital health tracking apps industry share of about 8% in 2022.

The United States digital health tracking apps market is likely to account for a share of 8% in 2023.

India digital health tracking apps industry is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 1% over the estimated period.

By app category, the fitness management segment is anticipated to lead by holding the lion’s share of 1% in 2023.

In terms of revenue model, the in-app purchases category is set to expand at a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period.





“Owing to bad eating habits, junk food consumption, and unfavorable work-life stress, millennial and generation Z populations are worried about becoming overweight or obese. The main goals of freshly announced fitness apps are to measure weight loss achievements and provide solutions for mental health issues.” – Says a lead analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Digital Health Tracking Apps Market

Digital health tracking app developers are adopting various strategies to improve user engagement, enhance functionality, and differentiate their products from competitors. They are leveraging machine learning and AI algorithms to provide personalized health insights & recommendations.

A few other companies are integrating their technologies with wearable devices & sensors to enable seamless data collection and analysis. They are also partnering up with healthcare providers and payers to offer value-added services such as telemedicine and remote monitoring.

For instance,

In February 2023, the United Kingdom government officially started trials of a free fitness monitor. It is connected to an app and provides rewards to users with discount coupons and movie tickets for eating healthily and exercising more. With a 3-million-pound government investment, the Better Health: Rewards app is currently being tested in the West Midlands of England.



Get Valuable Insights on Digital Health Tracking Apps Market

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the digital health tracking apps market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for digital health tracking apps based on platform (android-based health apps, iOS-based health apps), app category (fitness management, nutrition & diet, menstrual tracking, fertility tracking, sexual self-care, mental health, remote patient monitoring, chronic disease monitoring, medication reminder), revenue model (subscription model, in-app purchase, one time purchase), end user (men, women), and region.

Digital Health Tracking Apps Market Outlook by Category

By Platform:

Android-based Health Apps

iOS-based Health Apps

By App Category:

Fitness Management

Nutrition & Diet

Menstrual Tracking

Fertility Tracking

Sexual Self Care

Mental Health

Remote Patient Monitoring

Chronic Disease Monitoring

Medication Reminder

Others

By Revenue Model:

Subscription Model

In-app Purchase (Freemium)

One Time Purchase



By End User:

Men

Women

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

