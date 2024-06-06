Electrify Expo Shatters Records with Unprecedented Number of Demos and Attendance, Disrupting the Anti-EV Narrative

The festival returned for its third year with a record number of EV manufacturers adding new brands to the lineup including Hyundai, Rivian, Fisker, Kawasaki, Motorrad, Luna Cycles and more.



The weekend kicked off with Industry Day, an EV education and networking event for media, analysts, government officials stacked with exclusive panels, product reveals and press conferences from leading brands including Maserati, Ford, Kia, Volvo, Rolls Royce amongst others.

Rivian, Kawasaki, Fisker, Pebble, Living Vehicle and others brought their latest electric vehicles for attendees to experience.

Electrify Expo's next stop will be in Denver on July 13-14



LONG BEACH, Calif., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo, North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, returned to Long Beach for the third year with a record number of EV manufacturers, the largest attendee numbers to date and nearly 50,000 EV demos. Automakers reported shattering previous records of test drives with excitement continuing to build around new models and technology including the Rivian R3X, Hyundai IONIQ 5 and more.

The weekend began with a high-impact media day that brought together top executives, media and stakeholders in the industry for influential panels and conversations. For the first time in Long Beach, Industry Day included exclusive automotive and micromobility press conference tours where multiple announcements were made from leading brands, including:

Kawasaki unveiled their 2025 Elektrode 20 electric bike.

Electrify Expo and Volvo teamed up to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation in the fight against childhood cancer.

NIU showed off their first-ever fully electric dirt bike with both the NIU XQi3 Street and Wild.

Yokohama Tire announced it is expanding the sizes for its ADVAN Sport® EV A/S tire.

The festival welcomed record-setting crowds on Saturday and Sunday with lines wrapping around the Long Beach Convention Center of attendees ready to ride, drive and demo the latest electric vehicles and products. New EV brands to the Electrify Expo lineup include Fisker, Hyundai, Kawasaki, Luna Cycles and more. The Rivian R3X made one of its first public appearances for attendees to see the smaller, more affordable model up close. Fisker brought their midsize crossover EV, the Fisker Ocean. All-new electric RV trailers from Living Vehicle and Pebble were also on display for attendees to walk through. In addition to BMW’s electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, BMW Motorrad made its debut at Electrify Expo with their electric motorcycles.

“EV interest and demand from consumers is growing, not shrinking," said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “Evidenced from our record setting festival in Long Beach, and even in a mature EV adoption market like LA County, Southern California residents showed up in massive crowds to experience this festival. Exhibitors sold out of product, broke demo records and attendees enjoyed 1 million square feet of the best brands the EV industry has to offer.”

Kia, Toyota, Volvo and Lexus returned to the festival with their highly anticipated electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles including the Kia 2024 EV9, Toyota RAV4 Prime, Lexus RZ 450e and Volvo’s EX30. Ford had the Mustang Mach-E and F150 Lightning on display and available to test drive along with the Long Beach debut of the Ford Thrill Zone where professional drivers took attendees for a spin in the Mustang Mach-E® GT for a hot lap. Continuing its mission of EV education, Electrify Expo welcomed the Amazon Recharge Zone where attendees got their questions answered about buying an EV, charging, batteries, ownership and more, making the learning experience personal and informative.

The next stop on the Electrify Expo tour will take place in Denver, the festival’s first-ever stop in Colorado, on July 13-14 at The Yards. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.electrifyexpo.com/denver.

For more information and to purchase tickets to Electrify Expo visit www.electrifyexpo.com.

