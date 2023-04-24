Acacia University was honoured to attend Asia Pacific Association of international education conference in Bangkok

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , April 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acacia University feels honoured to attend the Asia-Pacific Association of international education APAIE 2023 conference in Bangkok, Thailand from 13th March to 17 March 2023. The theme for a APAIE 2023 conference and exhibition was to step towards a sustainable future in international education, Asia Pacific wide.
Acacia believes that this enhance networking opportunity will open new doors to explore what is happening in Asia Pacific region in regards to international education. Similar thoughts were expressed by Professor Sarah Todd, President Asia Pacific, Association of international education.
Acacia University thinks that APAIE is more than just a conference and exhibition… But don’t take our word for it – hear from an APAIE delegate and presenter:
As “Dr Douglas Proctor, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Global Engagement
Swinburne University of Technology, Australia” said
"The APAIE conference has now established itself as a “must attend” event for international education professionals with an interest in the Asia-Pacific. While the major international education conferences in North America and Europe draw larger crowds, APAIE provides a privileged opportunity for in-depth discussion with Asia-Pacific institutions. Having attended four APAIE conferences to date, I can attest to the value of the connections created and of the exchange of ideas with an Asia-Pacific focus."
APAIE 2023 conference was held at The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) is located in the heart of Bangkok.
Acacia University would like to congratulate Mahidol University to successfully deliver the APAIE 2023 event.
