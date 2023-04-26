Bespoke Kauri Designs Launches

Bespoke Kauri Table Bespoke Kauri Designs Logo BKD's Russ & Gael

Christchurch, New Zealand based creator of one of a kind swamp Kauri tables launches to bring bespoke dining, coffee and conference tables to life

We are thrilled to offer these unique and exceptional swamp kauri tables, which are sure to become cherished heirloom pieces for generations to come.” — Russell Parker

CHRISTCHURCH, CANTERBURY, NEW ZEALAND, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Exquisite Swamp Kauri Tables: Bespoke Dining, Conference, Coffee Tables and Bar Leaners, Now Available!

Bespoke Kauri Designs are thrilled to announce the launch of our newest collection of custom-made tables featuring exquisite swamp kauri wood and resin, finished with sleek metal legs. These one-of-a-kind tables are the epitome of luxury, combining the natural beauty of ancient swamp kauri wood with modern design and craftsmanship.

Swamp kauri wood is a rare and precious material that has been preserved for thousands of years in the swamps of New Zealand. Russell Parker has expertly crafted these tables, showcasing the wood's unique colors, patterns, and textures. Each table is a true work of art, with no two pieces alike, making it a truly special addition to any home, office, or commercial space.

Our swamp kauri tables are not only visually stunning, but also functional and versatile. We offer a range of table types, including dining tables, conference tables, coffee tables, and bar leaners, to suit various needs and spaces. The addition of resin creates a mesmerising effect, with the translucent material enhancing the wood's natural beauty and adding a modern touch to the design.

One of the standout features of our swamp kauri tables is the ability to customise them to suit individual preferences. We offer the option to incorporate unique logos, designs, or branding into the table, making it a perfect choice for corporate clients, sports enthusiasts, or anyone looking for a truly personalised piece of furniture. We can bring your vision to life, creating a table that reflects your style, brand, or favourite sports team.

In addition to the stunning wood and resin combination, our tables are finished with sleek metal legs that provide stability and support while adding a contemporary touch to the design. The metal legs are available in various styles and finishes, allowing for further customisation to match your aesthetic preferences.

At Bespoke Kauri Designs, we are committed to sustainability and responsible sourcing. We ensure that our swamp Kauri wood is ethically and sustainably harvested, preserving the environment and supporting local communities.

Whether you're looking for a statement dining table, a striking conference table, a conversation-starting coffee table, or a stylish bar leaner, our swamp kauri tables are the perfect choice.

To learn more about our bespoke swamp kauri tables and to discuss custom design options, please visit our website https://www.bespokekauri.co.nz or contact us on 0274748617 or visit us at 7/37 Washbournes Road, Wigram, Christchurch 8042