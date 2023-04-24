4X Allstar MLB Player Carl Crawford Creates Opportunities for Minority Creatives at his label 1501 Certified Ent

Carl Crawford, Erica Banks, and Gray Rizzy at Sirius XM in New York
Super Jay The DJ and Kai "Verse" Tyler unloading Easter Baskets for the Boys and Girls Club
1 AM Baby Joker performing during SXSW
Carl Crawford expands 1501 Certified, Erica Banks drops new music, and 1501 Certified Entrainment gives back to the Boys and Girls Club.
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO and Founder of 1501 Entertainment, Carl Crawford, made his way to fame as a major league baseball player, in 1999. Carl was a huge commodity to the world of MLB. He started his professional career with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays where he became Most Outstanding Rookie, a four-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger Award winner, and Gold Glove Award winner in 2010. Later Carl joined the Boston Red Sox as a free agent in which he was later traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers before retiring in 2016. Since then, the multi-mogul has invested most of his time with his family and funds into 1501 Certified Entertainment.
“You know after having a great career playing baseball I wanted to invest my money into something that I loved and would put my city (Houston, TX) on the map.” Stated Crawford. “I Founded 1501 with the mission statement of “1501 Certified Entertainment values passion and hard work. We are committed to artistic individuality and sustainability. We work with artists that have raw talent and a genuine desire to succeed. Our mission is to develop their talent and give them an opportunity to share their art.” and that still stands.”
In 2016, 1501 Certified Entertainment came into full effect to help develop underground and underprivileged artists surrounding Houston, TX. Starting off, the label had a few ups and downs, it wasn’t until 2017 Carl discovered Megan Thee Stallion on YouTube that the label found its first star.
In April 2019, the label added another sensation to the label, Erica Banks, who released her viral hit “Buss It” creating a new wave of TikTok influencers. Since, Megan, Erica, and 1501 have multi-charting records from gold, and platinum, a few #1s, and 3 Grammys with “Savage” (remix) featuring music icon Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.
Carl made an announcement in February, of this year 2023, of a new executive team that included Kai “Verse” Tyler as President of 1501 Certified Ent., Jens “The Guru” Elmera as President of Digital Marketing, Onyx N. as VP of Operations, Darrian Smith as Director of Artist Development and Trey Harris as Director of Publicity and Media Relations.
Last Month, Erica Banks and 1501's 1 AM Baby Joker hit several stages during SXSW in Austin, Texas. 1 AM Baby Joker is their TikTok dance artist who has gone viral for his trending dance to his single "Shake." Baby Joker is predominately known in Texas and virally known across the nation. Baby Joker continues to put out content consistently gaining over a million views across his social platforms.
Friday, April 7th, 2023, Erica Banks dubbed the “Flow Queen” released a new summertime record entitled “Aint Got Time” produced by mega-producer Mr. Hanky. The record helped take Erica’s listeners on Spotify to over a million. Erica recently introduced her record to her fans with Billboards across the nation including New York, where she and 1501 Certified Entertainment, LLC held a private mixer for tastemakers and music moguls in the entertainment industry. Banks posted a new TikTok challenge to her single “Aint Got Time” on which celebrities such as Khaotic, Autumn Marini, and Super Dope Q have already taken to the challenge, on Instagram. In addition to the New York visit, Gray Rizzy (host and personality), a long-time friend of Kai Tyler, invited Erica to a soundcheck at Sirius XM.
1501’s CEO Carl Crawford implemented giving back to the community as much as possible early on this year as a way to pay contributions to those that poured into him and his career. This month’s contribution included the Boys and Girls Club of Allen Parkway, in Houston Texas. The president of the label Kai “Verse” Tyler took Easter baskets, candies, and toys to the club, on behalf of the 1501 Team.
Kai "Verse" Tyler, the President of 1501 took to Instagram with a caption, "You should know one thing about Carl Crawford and 1501. We gonna always BE OF SERVICE!! That should be the MAIN LOVE LANGUAGE OF THE WORLD!!! ACTS OF SERVICE!! Wanted to make sure we assisted in providing a HAPPY EASTER to those in need!! Big Shouts to @heysuperjaythedj & @allenparkwaybgcgh !!!! You guys are amazing!!! See you next holiday!!! Forget the “GET-BACK” let’s get into the GIVE BACK!!! #support #1501 #houston #walmart #boysandgirlsclub #texas #empower #education #blessings 💎💎💎💎💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾🎯🎯🎯✅✅✅🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #godswork." following the giveaway.
Kai "Verse" Tyler is the founder of Thee Luxury Group in which they have multi-platinum and charting records with artists such as VEDO, lil Bam, Sam Smith and many more. Kai who is known to many as "Verse" is a music executive who has cultivated the culture through education of the Business of Music/Music Business. Kai has curated a team of various entertainment backgrounds in execution of the vision set by Carl.
For more information on upcoming 1501 Certified Entertainment events, music release dates, and artist showcases please go to: https://www.1501ent.com/
Contact
Trey Harris | Director of Publicity and Media Relations
1501 Certified Entertainment, LLC
Trey@1501ent.com