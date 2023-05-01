Contact Center Excellence, Brand Slaughtering and Remote Revolution, with Eric Sims

First Contact: Stories of the Call Center podcast is proud to announce the release of their latest episode, with special guest Eric Sims.

We wanted to find a way to operationalize a remote contact center solution that was high-quality, scalable, and ultimately cost-effective for our clients."” — Eric Sims

Join us for a new episode that sheds light on Eric's journey in the contact center industry, his expertise in building America's #1 fully remote outsourced contact center, Leading Edge Connections (LEC), and the challenges faced in terms of data security and compliance during the pandemic.Eric Sims is a renowned Contact Center Outsourcing expert who specializes in helping businesses serve their customers. As the co-founder and CEO of LEC, Eric leads the charge to provide a high-quality, scalable, and cost-effective solution for clients. His weekly podcast, Preventing Brand$laughter, offers valuable insights and information on protecting brands from self-inflicted sabotage.This is episode 3 from season 4 of the First Contact: Stories of the Call Center podcast; in this captivating talk, Eric shares his experiences in developing a fully remote contact center solution, the importance of understanding each client's specific requirements, and the need for a strong IT team to maintain compliance. He emphasizes the significance of collaboration and customization in making clients feel comfortable and ensuring their business is not at risk.Christian and Eric discussed several topics:- Eric's Experience in the Call Center World- The Journey of LEC being fully remote and the challenges- Finding a new engagement model- What is Brand$laughter- Eric's Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs- Talent, Techniques & Technology- How to recruit and retain remote staff- Learnings and Pandemic Changes- LEC's Approach to Compliance & Remote- Eric's Healthy Routines and Hobbies

Talent, techniques, and technology in starting and scaling a business are crucial to ensuring success.