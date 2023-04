2023 Best Online Animation Schools: Top 10 Schools Announced

Top 10 Online Animation Schools of 2023: Providing Quality Education and Industry-Relevant Skills for Aspiring Animators

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The online animation industry has been growing rapidly, and the demand for skilled animators has never been higher. With the rise of online education, many students are now seeking quality animation education from the comfort of their homes. To help students make informed decisions, we have compiled a list of the top 10 online animation schools for 2023, based on their quality of education, accreditation, and industry reputation.Here are the top 10 online animation schools for 2023:Savannah College of Art and DesignAcademy of Art UniversityFull Sail UniversityRocky Mountain College of Art and DesignSouthern New Hampshire UniversityCalifornia Institute of the ArtsLiberty UniversityGnomon School of Visual EffectsThe New York Film AcademyLesley UniversityThese online animation schools have been selected for their comprehensive programs, experienced faculty, state-of-the-art technology, and industry connections. They offer a range of courses in character animation, 2D and 3D animation, stop-motion, VFX, game development, and motion graphics, among others.The accreditation of these schools is also an important factor. All of the schools on our list are accredited by regional accrediting bodies, ensuring that they meet rigorous academic standards and offer high-quality education."We are thrilled to announce the top 10 online animation schools for 2023," said David Krug, spokesperson for Best Online Universities that compiled the list. "These schools have demonstrated a commitment to excellence in animation education, and we are confident that they will provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the industry."The full list of the 2023 Best Online Animation Schools can be found at Best Online Universities: