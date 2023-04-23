Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Barclay’s Travel to Belgium

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Erin Barclay will travel to Belgium on April 23-26, where she will lead the U.S. delegation to the 2023 U.S.-EU Human Rights Consultations. The European Union delegation will be led by EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore. While in Brussels, Acting Assistant Secretary Barclay will also meet with other EU and Belgian officials, as well as civil society leaders.

