Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 308 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,987 in the last 365 days.

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Barclay’s Travel to Belgium

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Erin Barclay will travel to Belgium on April 23-26, where she will lead the U.S. delegation to the 2023 U.S.-EU Human Rights Consultations.  The European Union delegation will be led by EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore.  While in Brussels, Acting Assistant Secretary Barclay will also meet with other EU and Belgian officials, as well as civil society leaders.

For media inquiries, please contact DRL-Press@state.gov.

You just read:

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Barclay’s Travel to Belgium

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more