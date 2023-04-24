Assistant Secretary Stewart Travels to New Mexico

From April 24-27, 2023, Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, Mallory Stewart, will travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico. On April 25, she will participate in discussions with members of the International Partnership for Nuclear Disarmament Verification (IPNDV) and will also join in a briefing session with the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, Vienna-based. Later that evening, she will provide keynote remarks at the IPNDV plenary dinner. On April 26, she will participate in briefings and meetings at Sandia National Laboratories.