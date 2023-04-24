Applications Open for DockYard's Premier Elixir Development Course

DockYard Academy is a fully-remote educational program focused on providing practical programming experience to prepare students to fill the many Elixir roles.
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a highly successful first cohort, DockYard is now accepting applications for its second class of DockYard Academy students. Applications are open through May 12, 2023.
The DockYard Academy is a fully remote program educating the next generation of Elixir developers. As a leader in Elixir development and with years of open-source contributions, DockYard created the Academy to educate graduates, equip them with the skills to become active Elixir developers, and grow the Elixir community.
The DockYard Academy is a one-of-a-kind initiative built by members of the Elixir community to introduce junior developers to the language. Students benefit from interactive instruction, engaging projects, industry-relevant exercises, and the full support of their dedicated instructor and peers.
Graduates from an initial beta cohort, as well as current first-cohort students, have repeatedly expressed their enthusiasm for the Academy and its curriculum. Graduates have reflected on the amount they were able to learn in a short period, and their readiness to join the Elixir community at large.
Andrew Martin, a student in the first DockYard Academy cohort, said, “I'm truly amazed at what I've been able to learn in such a short time as part of the first cohort. [Elixir Instructor Brooklin Myers] is an amazing teacher and anyone would be lucky to have him.”
“As an educator, nothing is more rewarding than witnessing my students grow and thrive as they engage with the material. It's truly gratifying to see them transform from inexperienced learners to confident Elixir experts, ready to take on a career in Elixir,” said Elixir Instructor Brooklin Myers.
Each cohort covers topics including Elixir basics, Phoenix, LiveView, OTP, and commonly used libraries. Elixir consistently ranks among the most well-regarded languages on the annual StackOverflow survey, and the Elixir ecosystem is growing rapidly, with new machine learning and native development capabilities recently added.
Upon graduation, Academy students will be fully qualified Elixir developers with a portfolio of projects to demonstrate their skills to potential employers, as well as access to the DockYard Academy alumni group.
The second DockYard Academy cohort will begin June 1, 2023. The three-month, full-time course will have limited openings and is priced at $3,000. Applications are open through May 12 via this form.
About the DockYard Academy:
The DockYard Academy is a fully-remote educational program focused on providing practical programming experience to prepare students to fill the many Elixir roles currently seeking skilled developers. The full-time course offers a friendly, supportive, and approachable learning experience for beginners. Students have the full support of their instructor and peers as they collaborate through interactive instruction, relevant exercises, and engaging projects
About DockYard:
DockYard is a digital product consultancy that partners with innovative teams to build products that scale as their users, features, and complexity grow. We pair modern technologies with design thinking to turn user insights into production-ready apps (and mentor teams along the way). For more than a decade, Fortune 500s and industry disruptors have trusted us to help them overcome complex product challenges and bring products from idea to impact.
