Arrangr adds former Zoom Global CIO Harry Moseley to its Board of Advisors

Harry brings immense expertise and knowledge to Arrangr, as underscored by his former positions as the Global CIO of Zoom, the CIO of KPMG US, ....

I am thrilled to join Arrangr and finally provide the world with a solution that is easy to use, is an amazing experience and helps business move faster.” — Harry Moseley

CHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Arrangr, announced the appointment of Harry D. Moseley to the company’s Board of Advisors. Harry brings immense expertise and knowledge to Arrangr, as underscored by his former positions as the Global CIO of Zoom, the CIO of KPMG US, the CIO of Blackstone, the CoCIO of Credit Suisse, and CTO of UBS Americas.

“Coordinating a time to meet with a person or a group of people is a seriously tedious task…in fact, more time might well be spent in orchestrating when to meet than the actual meeting itself, and so I am thrilled to join Arrangr and finally provide the world with a solution that is easy to use, is an amazing experience and helps business move faster,” said Harry.

“I am so pleased to have Harry Moseley join our expanding team of talent,” said Adam Scott Perl, Arrangr’s CEO, and Co-Founder. “Harry will add instant value in our quest to disrupt and solve the time-consuming task of scheduling meetings. Arrangr is an advanced tool that helps make setting up meetings quick and easy with our full-featured and functional progressive web application.”

Harry joins Arrangr at an exciting point in the company’s product expansion. Arrangr has experienced exponential growth in recent months as it continuously streamlines its user interface based on customer feedback. Setting up meetings is different from one company to another and from one individual to another. However, Arrangr has built a SaaS that can handle both inbound and outbound scheduling that is both full-featured and flexible. Additionally, Arrangr has continued to see international growth beyond English-speaking languages across the globe.

About Harry D. Moseley:

Harry D. Moseley is a Senior Advisor to the Deutsche Börse, a Board Advisor to Roam (ro.am)

and to Bite Investments, a member of the Stripes (stripes.co) Technology Council, a Board

Member of Rewards Network, and a Board Trustee of the NY Metro Region for the Leukemia

and Lymphoma Society.

He has over 45 years of experience in technology, having held several senior leadership

positions: Global CIO for Zoom Video Communications; CIO for KPMG US; CIO and Partner at

Blackstone; CIO of Global Investment Banking/Co-CIO for Credit Suisse First Boston, and CTO for

UBS Americas.

Harry was inducted into CIO Magazine's Hall of Fame, recognized as one of the world's top

100 CIOs by Computerworld, twice honored by Irish Magazine as one of its Annual Wall Street

50, awarded the 2022 CIO and IT Leader of the Year award for the Private Sector, and was a

2022 Irish America Business 100 Honoree. Additionally, Harry gave a TEDx talk about working

and living in the virtual world.

He is originally from Dublin, Ireland, and is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin with degrees

in Engineering, Computer Science, and Mathematics.

About Arrangr:

Arrangr is the world’s leader in integrated scheduling, where both inbound and outbound meeting scheduling is a necessity for a fully comprehensive solution. No two meetings are the same, and Arrangr has spearheaded the development of a fast and simple solution that can be used by both large-scale Fortune 500 deployments as well as individuals.