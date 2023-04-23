Poe on SIM registration

We urge the public to give the SIM Registration law one final push as the deadline to register approaches.

Let's spread the word that all must enlist their SIM for their protection and peace of mind.

The government and telcos should go all out to encourage our countrymen to register. This should be matched with a fortified infrastructure to handle the gush of transactions from those who will sign up their SIM.

We reiterate that systems are in place to secure our information and protect our data.

Sa ating SIM number wala dapat good bye, meron lang forever.