Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,925 in the last 365 days.

Poe on SIM registration

PHILIPPINES, April 23 - Press Release
April 23, 2023

Poe on SIM registration

We urge the public to give the SIM Registration law one final push as the deadline to register approaches.

Let's spread the word that all must enlist their SIM for their protection and peace of mind.

The government and telcos should go all out to encourage our countrymen to register. This should be matched with a fortified infrastructure to handle the gush of transactions from those who will sign up their SIM.

We reiterate that systems are in place to secure our information and protect our data.

Sa ating SIM number wala dapat good bye, meron lang forever.

You just read:

Poe on SIM registration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more