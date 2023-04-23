MetaTdex Trade Mining 3.0 Is Launched, Offering an Over 1,000% APR for Initial Mining

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, April 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To reward community ecosystem users, MetaTdex Trade Mining 3.0 not only newly adds two supported tokens (BTC and ETH), but also provides a daily prize pool of 27,000 TTs and 500 MATICs (worth over $37,000). Users are eligible to share the initial mining rewards by completing transactions on WBTC/USDT, WETH/USDT, TT/USDT, and MATIC/USDT. The rewards are distributed once an hour and can be used for withdrawal, trading, financing, etc.
MetaTdex Trade Mining 3.0
Trade Mining is a globalized "Trade to Earn" product launched by MetaTdex, one of the global top 10 DEXs. Users can obtain TT rewards (MetaTdex's platform token) by trading WBTC/USDT, WETH/USDT, MATIC/USDT, and TT/USDT on the Polygon chain of MetaTdex. 27,000 TTs will be released per day. The larger the proportion of a user's trading volume, the more rewards will be shared.
TT, with a total supply of 1 billion, is the yield token of MetaTdex Trade Mining. All the TTs are designed to be output based on the MetaTdex Turbo Staking and Tarde Mining mechanisms. There are approximately 300,000 valid TT holding addresses around the world, which brings TT a strong consensus. TT application scenarios include Turbo Staking, Spot Trading, Smart Pool, TeFi Lending, GameFi, SocialFi, Tokenized Stocks, and more.
Why is MetaTdex Trade Mining Worth Participation?
- First Launch of Overseas Pool
The overseas version of MetaTdex Trade Mining is set to be launched at 0:00 on April 22, 2023 (UTC+4), offering an over 1000% APR for initial participants.
- A 50,000 USDT Additional Balram Prize Pool
From 0:00 on April 22 to 23:59 on April 28, 2023 (UTC+4), users who participate in MetaTdex Trade Mining for the first time will be entitled to enjoy a 5 MATIC reward and a maximum of 30% fee rebate. For more details, please download and view on the MetaTdex app.
- In-App Participation Makes It More Convenient
MetaTdex Trade Mining will be launched within the app that users only need to download the MetaTdex app through the app store or official website (www.metatdex.com) for participation, which makes it more convenient.
- Multiple Trading Pairs, More Options for Users
MetaTdex Trade Mining supports four trading pairs on the Polygon chain, including WBTC/USDT, WETH/USDT, TT/USDT, and MATIC/USDT. Since there are more options for users, it provides users with a strong market risk resistance capability to crypto price fluctuations. When a token (such as MATIC) demonstrates a downward trend, users can quickly convert it into USDT, TT, BTC, etc.
- An Ultra-High Yield Pool
There is a 27,000 TT (about $37,260) prize pool per day, which will be distributed every hour according to the trading volume proportion of users.
- On-Chain Openess and Transparency
The 27,000 TT daily prize pool is associated with the smart contract which is consistent with Polygon's block generation speed (0.625 TT/block). This kind of distribution method is fair and against human intervention.
- Withdraw Rewards Anytime
TT itself is a supported token for MetaTdex Trade Mining, with a daily trading volume of up to 47 million USDTs and a guaranteed trading frequency. The TT rewards for Trade Mining can be withdrawn at any time.
The Activation of Initial Mining Campaign
The initial mining campaign of MetaTdex Trade Mining has been activated. In theory, the earlier users participate in Trade Mining, the more TT rewards they can get. The reason is that with the influx of more users and assets, the proportion of transactions with the same amount will decrease accordingly.
Self-held yield, high-security mining. As MetaTdex is a decentralized exchange, users only need to link individual wallets to participate in the initial mining campaign without worrying about the security of principal and interest. Currently, you can enjoy the initial mining benefits as long as you hold BTC, ETH, TT, MATIC or USDT assets. The benefits are limited, come and earn!
