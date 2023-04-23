SIR GARY KONG ANNOUNCES WALL STREET MAGAZINE MANHATTAN LAUNCH PARTY ON 4/27/23

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Gary Kong, Chairman Wall St Magazine announces Elon Musk Launch cover appearance party is scheduled on 4/27/23 in Manhattan. According to Mr. Kong, "Due to high demand we needed a hotel with a bigger event space to accommodate the increased interest in attending this gala and the VIP guest seating". As a direct result we are celebrating together in unity at the James New York (Hotel), 22 East 29th Street, NYC in the ballroom featuring fine dining by Scarpetta NYC on 4/27 from 7 pm - 10 pm.
Wall St Magazine will be a quarterly, oversized glossy publication catering to the affluent consumers who private jet, drive exotic cars, travel to 4- and 5-star resorts, fine dine and enjoy caviar, love fashion designers, and demand the very best experiences life has to offer. Our readers are executives, private jet flyers, car enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and fashion icons.
Today, the Wall Street Area, has become a must live luxury lifestyle residential community filled with fancy restaurants, hotels, private clubs, cigar lounges and luxury brands including the resent opening of the Wall Street 1 Caviar Shop, Hermes, and so much more. Our magazine will captivate this community as go to readers of the magazine, while covering the luxury lifestyle and financial news brokers and bankers of the stock exchange, and major investment banking firms emulate. We look forward to bringing you this glossy magazine as well as similar success stories like our Chairman.
The power to transform one’s life often rests in one’s ability to maximize the opportunities that come one’s way while also creating more than a few on one’s own. For Sir Gary Kong, this is not only the essence of his beginnings, but it is also the secret to his drive and success. Coming first from China to making his way over to the United States at 16 years old he realized the American dream using his innate talents and business acumen to seize on relevant business opportunities, and create success seemingly out of thin air. .
