Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 21, 2023 FDA Publish Date: April 22, 2023 Product Type: Dietary Supplements

Vitamins Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: EuroPharma, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) EuroMedica, Terry Naturally Product Description: Product Description Vitamin B, Vitamin B complex

Company Announcement

EuroPharma, Inc. of Green Bay, WI is voluntarily recalling its Terry Naturally® BioActive Vitamin B™ 60 count and EuroMedica® Active B Complex 60 count products, because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide through retail stores, mail order, and direct delivery. The products are:

Terry Naturally® BioActive Vitamin B™ 60 count; UPC 3 67703 18006 5

Lot #: 1220022; Best By Date: October 2022

Lot #: 0921231; Best By Date: July 2023

Lot #: 0222192; Best By Date: January 2024

Lot #: 0223570; Best By Date: December 2024

EuroMedica® Active B Complex 60 count; UPC 3 67703 68006 0

Lot #: 1220019; Best By Date: November 2022

Lot #: 0921232; Best By Date: July 2023

Lot #: 0222190; Best By Date: January 2024

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with these products.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that an ingredient used as an excipient had an undeclared milk allergen. The product was distributed in packaging that did not list the milk allergen.

Consumers who have purchased Terry Naturally® BioActive Vitamin B™ 60 count or EuroMedica® Active B Complex 60 count should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard it.