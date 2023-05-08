Kurby.ai - AI for Real Estate Intelligence
Kurby.ai unveils AI-powered platform for real estate investors, offering in-depth insights on U.S. and worldwide properties to maximize investment returns.
We believe that by leveraging the power of AI, we can revolutionize the way investors analyze and choose properties, ultimately leading to more successful investments.”UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kurby, an innovative and free AI for real estate web app, announces the launch of its groundbreaking platform designed to empower real estate investors in the single-family and multi-family home markets. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (GPT-4), Kurby.ai transforms the investment process by providing unprecedented access to accurate location descriptions worldwide and home value estimates, rental estimates, and comprehensive property data for all U.S. properties, streamlining the process of buying a house out of state.
Kurby.ai's state-of-the-art AI technology delivers unparalleled insights into any home in the world. By simply entering a property address, real estate investors can obtain highly accurate location descriptions tailored to their investment preferences, allowing for better-informed decisions and maximized returns.
In addition to location descriptions, Kurby.ai provides home value and rental estimates for all single-family and multifamily homes in the U.S., equipping investors with the critical information needed to make profitable investment choices. The platform also features data on over 10 comparable homes for sale and for rent per property address, ensuring users can easily evaluate and compare their target properties against similar listings in the market.
Kurby recognizes the importance of understanding a property's history and context, especially for international real estate investors. As such, the platform offers access to owner information for any property in the U.S., enabling investors to make more informed decisions and build strategic relationships. Moreover, Kurby.ai supplies users with extensive Census data, including crime rate, poverty rate, percentage of adults with a bachelor's degree, flood zone information, average salary, unemployment rate, and more. This wealth of information empowers investors to assess the surrounding community and make better-informed investment decisions thoroughly.
Recognizing the significance of nearby amenities and facilities, Kurby.ai also provides information on local points of interest, such as schools, hospitals, parks, grocery stores, and more. This feature allows investors to consider the overall appeal of a property and its potential impact on future value and rental income.
Lastly, the platform offers comprehensive property data on all homes in the U.S., including property features, listing history, and tax information, ensuring users have all the information they need to make strategic investment decisions.
Kurby.ai's Founder and CEO, Derek, said, "Our mission is to empower real estate investors by providing them with the most accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information possible. We believe that by leveraging the power of AI, we can revolutionize the way investors analyze and choose properties, ultimately leading to more successful investments."
Kurby.ai's innovative platform is now available to all real estate investors looking to enhance their decision-making process and maximize their investment returns. With its user-friendly interface and extensive range of features, Kurby.ai is poised to transform the world of real estate investment.
To learn more about Kurby.ai and how it can revolutionize your real estate investment experience, visit https://kurby.ai.
About Kurby.ai
Kurby.ai is a groundbreaking free SaaS AI-powered real estate web app designed for real estate investors focusing on single-family and multi-family homes with a max of 4 units. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence (GPT-4), Kurby.ai offers users an unprecedented level of property insights, including accurate location descriptions, home value estimates, rental estimates, and comprehensive property data for all U.S. properties. Kurby.ai is dedicated to transforming the real estate investment experience by providing users with the critical information they need to make informed, strategic decisions.
