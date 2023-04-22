AXEON® Water Technologies Unveils New ASYNBIO™ Technology for Water Sanitization

An Effective Pre + Probiotic Cleaning Solution for the Treatment of Biofilm and Other Biological Contaminants Found in Water Sources

TEMECULA, Calif., April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AXEON Water Technologies, Inc. ("AXEON"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of water purification equipment and products, announced the release of a new technology and product line this month for the commercial and industrial markets. The new technology called ASYNBIO™, which stands for Advanced Synbiotic, is the basis for the new technology that utilizes pre + probiotics to effectively sanitize and clean biofilm and other biological water contaminants from within systems, plumbing, and storage water components.

AXEON is introducing this new product line into the market under its own brand named, Aqua Guard Pro™ where it is available in 1-gallon jugs or 265 gallons totes. As part of a preventative maintenance program, Aqua Guard Pro™ has been found to effectively treat biofilm found in traditional water supplies and systems and costing less than $.0003 per gallon of treated water. This cost-effective alternative is one hundred percent eco-friendly, all natural (chemical-free) and organic with no GMO's or chemical substances of any kind. It is not only effective for treating water, but also good for the environment and may be easily disposed of and transported due to its super concentrated formula.

ASYNBIO utilizes patented biotechnology with an eco-friendly footprint that delivers a safe microbiome in water applications and combines powerful prebiotics with probiotics to produce a chemical-free and alternative to conventional chemical use in commercial and industrial water applications. The result is an efficient, green cleaning solution that stimulates good, stable microbiology, while preventing premature biofouling.

AXEON intends to utilize this new technology in its water purification systems to help rid systems of harmful bacteria contamination and the damaging effects it has on membranes, filters, pumps, instrumentation, and other components. Aqua Guard Pro will also be available for use within individual applications, with the release of the all-new Solus™ Sanitization System (patent pending), which is a mechanical, non-electric delivery system for ASYNBIO to be fed into the water source stream at a pre-determined rate. These will be used as an independent solution and can be added to pre-existing systems, distribution networks or water storage applications.

About AXEON Water Technologies, Inc.

AXEON is a leading manufacturer and distributor of water purification systems and filtration products for commercial and industrial water treatment applications. For more than 34 years, AXEON has helped water professionals from around the world clean and treat water sources for drinking and process water uses. The company's mission is to solve the world's water quality problems by supplying best-in-class water filtration and treatment solutions. For additional information, please visit: http://www.axeonwater.com/

