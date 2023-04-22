The Bellwether District and Philadelphia Eagles Team Up to Celebrate Earth Day

There were 281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,942 in the last 365 days.
Philadelphia's Innovative, Sustainable Redevelopment is joined by the Eagles to Award $75,000 to Environmental Nonprofits Through the Touchdowns for Sustainability Program
PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, members of The Bellwether District, a Hilco Redevelopment Partners' (HRP) project, joined with the Philadelphia Eagles to award $75,000 to environmental nonprofits through the Touchdowns for Sustainability partnership. Former Eagles wide receiver Jason Avant and iconic Eagles mascot Swoop joined HRP CEO Roberto Perez to recognize local Sustainability Heroes for their contributions toward a cleaner Philadelphia.
"Building a cleaner, greener Philadelphia is a true team sport, and we are grateful to our partners at the Eagles for promoting sustainability and making a positive impact on our neighborhood and environment," said Roberto Perez, CEO of HRP. "Together, we are proud to recognize these tremendous organizations for the important work they do to create a more sustainable future – on Earth Day and every day."
This year, the success the Eagles saw on the field directly translated to a victory for all Philadelphians. Three deserving organizations were selected as Sustainability Heroes for their commitment to environmental conservation and community impact and awarded $25,000 from The Bellwether District through Touchdowns for Sustainability.
The recipients include:
Earlier in the day, The Bellwether District team hosted an Earth Day community cleanup at Finnegan Playground in the Gray's Ferry neighborhood of South Philadelphia with local nonprofit organizations and community volunteers to re-paint, re-plant, refresh and revitalize the park. Participating organizations included Councilman Kenyatta Johnson's office, Resident Action Committee II, Grays Ferry Community Council, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, and RAC II Flag Football League.
