"Shark Sense: A No-Nonsense Approach to Life's Challenges"
EINPresswire.com/ -- For anyone who feels stuck in a rut and needs a new way to approach life's challenges, Shark Sense could be their answer. Written by Professor and former All-American Athlete Sharkie Zartman, this book includes shark attributes, entertaining stories, tips, and illustrations to inspire people to take charge of their lives and move toward their goals.
Shark Sense is a simple, no-nonsense approach to life’s challenges. It teaches readers to use their instinctive wisdom to supplement logic and make better decisions. Through Sharkie's unique perspective, readers will learn how to be more confident, decisive, and successful in their everyday lives. This insightful book, provides clear instructions and specific activities to practice.
Reviews
"I found this book very inspiring and motivating. I liked the setup of the book: it was a nice, easy read, with very cute pictures and comments throughout, and it still packed a punch in terms of inspiring and motivating content. It's the type of book that, after reading, you feel as if you could do anything, and a book you can always go back to when you are unsure of your plan of action. Sharkie has been there and learned these important life lessons, and you get to use her knowledge to make your life that much better. I would recommend this book to anyone, especially women, because we all need a little shark in us!"
--Erica L. Carleton, The Happy Critic (Moose Jaw, SK, Canada)
"If I had been blessed with a unique name, I'd like to think I could be half as clever as Sharkie Zartman has been in using it to impart self-motivational directives that are effective as well as pertinent to the subject matter. Discovering the truisms of life based on your namesake is a gift that Ms. Zartmn shares though personal anecdotes that illustrate shark-like traits. It's doubful that many people realize they have an inner shark, so they most likely have not gotten in touch with it. But by heeding the advice in Shark Sense, they'll be able to tap into this potential power of a formindable predator. The shark senses enumerated may seem familiar at first glance, but by melding personal experiences gained as a a professional athlete, mother, and teacher, Ms. Zartman casts them is a new light that is uplifting and motivating. The senses overlap many facets of everyday life--work, health, personal relationships, and inner peace--making this book helpful to a wide audience.".
---B Burke, Reviewer at Bookpleasures
"This is a good, quick read with great life lessons tied to how sharks use these lessons to rule the water and their lives. It pumps you up to live your life as you wish and make the best of each day, regardless of what life has dealt you. From yoga camp to professional volleyball to child rearing, she uses excellent real-life examples to help you understand the lessons more vivdly. If you want to get refreshed about what life has to offer, read it now and then "go grab life by the horns and show it who's boss." Good job, Sharkie!"
---J.J. Wilson, MBA. JD. CMA (Toledo, OH)
"Get this book and add “Shark Sense” to your vocabulary. It’s the perfect phrase to describe high performance with a competitive edge that defines a winner who deserves respect. This insightful book, by Sharkie herself, shows us how to develop Shark Sense for ourselves. It provides clear instructions and specific activities to practice. It’s useful to people of any age, but particularly to people who are about to embark on a new endeavor such as college or a new job. It’s the perfect gift for every graduate on your list."
---Betty St. Louis
Shark Sense is an invaluable resource for anyone looking to make a change in their life and make their dreams a reality. With Shark Sense, readers will learn how to use their inner strength and wisdom to make the best decisions for themselves and their future. Now available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and bookstores everywhere.
Amazon link to Shark Sense:
https://www.amazon.com/Shark-Sense-Simple-Powerful-Approach/dp/B0C2SM684H/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1PMWQ2WZ6GZTD&keywords=shark+sense+book+by+sharkie+zartman&qid=1683756860&sprefix=%2Caps%2C404&sr=8-1
Sharkie Zartman
Shark Sense is an invaluable resource for anyone looking to make a change in their life and make their dreams a reality. With Shark Sense, readers will learn how to use their inner strength and wisdom to make the best decisions for themselves and their future. Now available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and bookstores everywhere.
