Crew XP Launches Experience Builders Podcast with Insider Tips for Event Industry Professionals

The Experience Builders Podcast series offers insider tips for trade show and experiential event professionals.
Host Chris Griffin offers expert advice from business owners and leaders in the experiential events industry.
— Chris Griffin
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Experience Builders Podcast, hosted by Chris Griffin, has become the go-to resource for trade show and experiential event professionals looking to improve their business success. With 10 episodes available, the podcast covers a wide range of topics that are critical to this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry.
As the only podcast dedicated to event industry insiders, the Experience Builders Podcast delivers expert tips, insights, and inspirational stories from industry veterans who have seen it all. Griffin's guests are thought leaders, innovators, and pioneers who share their knowledge, experience, and best practices to help listeners stay ahead of the curve.
The trade show and experiential event industry was one of the hardest hit business sectors by the COVID epidemic. Completely shuttered for 16 months, the face-to-face events business is raging back with a vengeance. The Experience Builders Podcast is the perfect resource for professionals who want to stay informed, connected, and current on all the tactical and strategic changes that post-COVID circumstances now require.
"The Experience Builders Podcast is more than just a podcast," says Chris Griffin, CEO at Crew XP. "It's a community of business leaders, survivors, and thrivers, who have figured out how to be successful in the post-COVID environment. Let’s face it, the business landscape has changed forever. The shortages, the disruptions, the buyer and supplier behaviors - all of it has changed. And change can feel broken in the middle. Our goal is to provide valuable insights and resources that will help our listeners grow, innovate, and succeed."
The Experience Builders Podcast is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. For more information and to listen to the latest episodes, please subscribe to any of the above referenced platforms.
About Crew XP
Crew XP is a leading provider of exhibit rental solutions to industry trade partners in cities like Las Vegas and Orlando. Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, Crew XP features a team with over 250 collective years of Event Industry expertise to deliver full-service builds and turnkey exhibit rentals to exhibit houses and experiential agencies. For more information, visit www.crewxp.com.
Episode 9 (Shorts): Experience Leads to True Skillset
