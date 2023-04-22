Blueair Is Now a Certified B Corporation, Joining a Global Community of Businesses That Meet High Standards of Social and Environmental Impact

Blueair, a global expert in air purification and one of the world's leading air purifier brands, is proud to be counted among businesses that are leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy as a Certified B Corporation.

"Blueair's mission is to provide clean air for the next generation while making the least impact on the environment, and the B Corp Certification will help us continue to deliver on that promise," said Henk in 't Hof, CEO of Blueair. "Our B Corp certification reflects our dedication to sustainable business practices and our commitment to developing award-winning air purifiers with beautiful design and powerful performance."

Blueair has been verified by B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. This recognition highlights the company's focus on superior product innovation and the brand's belief that access to clean air is as important as access to clean water. Blueair's commitment is reflected in its design and manufacturing processes -- air purifiers are designed to be energy-efficient to help reduce carbon footprint.

"As a B Corp, Blueair is held to the high standards of social and environmental performance, and we are thrilled to welcome them into the community," said Nille Skalts, Founder and Executive Director of the Nordic B Corp Movement. "Blueair's dedication to continuously striving to create responsible business practices is a model for companies everywhere."

Blueair air purifier benefits include:

Environmental Impact:

Blueair air purifiers work to better the air around them and are designed to reduce impact on the environment. Most Blueair air purifiers use no more power than a single lightbulb and qualify for Energy Star's Most Efficient 2023 rating. With this in mind, users can enjoy clean and fresh air without worrying about energy usage.

Health Impact:

Indoor air can be up to five times more polluted than outdoor air which can negatively impact health. Blueair air purifiers, thanks to the unique HEPASilent™ technology, improve air quality in the home by effectively removing up to 99.97% of airborne particles down to .01 microns1, such as viruses, and bacteria2, mold, dust, pollen, and smoke. Clean air ensures a healthier, brighter future for us, and especially for our children.

For the Community:

Outside of the home, Blueair supports the fight for the right to breathe clean air around the world. Through its ‘Clean Air for Children' initiative, Blueair has improved access to clean air for children across the world. Most recently, its Freedom to Breathe campaign, in partnership with NGO Global Action Plan, resulted in the UN acknowledging a child's right to clean air after receiving 30,000 signatures from children worldwide.

Blueair is the clear choice for those who care about their health and the planet. To learn more or purchase an air purifier, please visit www.blueair.com.

About Blueair:

Blueair is a world-leading producer of air purification solutions for home and professional use. Founded in Sweden, Blueair delivers innovative, best-in-class, energy-efficient products sold in over 60 countries worldwide. Blueair is part of the Unilever family of brands. www.blueair.com

Blueair Facebook

Blueair Instagram

Blueair YouTube

Blueair Twitter

About B Corp:

Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified by B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. Certified B Corporations are part of the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system. For more information, please visit: https://bcorporation.eu/become-a-b-corp/how-to-become-a-b-corp

Disclaimers:

1 Tested on PM 2.5 up to 90mins

2 Tested to remove min. 99.9% of S. aureus, K. pneumoniae, P. aeruginosa, MS2, E.Coli, H1N1, A.Niger.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230422005011/en/