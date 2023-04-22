407 ETR is celebrating Earth Week with the announcement of new environmental partner, Conservation Halton Foundation

3-year partnership focuses on forest restoration and invasive species management

TORONTO, April 22, 2023 /CNW/ - 407 ETR is strengthening its commitment to the environment through its support of Conservation Halton's restoration of 20 acres of forest within the Bronte Creek watershed.

Funding to the Conservation Halton Foundation will support environmental projects that help to restore and maintain healthy forest cover. Work led by Conservation Halton's forestry team will focus on improving interior forest habitat and supporting biodiversity through tree planting and invasive species management. These initiatives will contribute to the long-term resilience of local forests and ultimately strengthen climate mitigation and adaptation actions in the Bronte Creek watershed.

Fast Facts:

With 407 ETR funding, the Conservation Halton Foundation is supporting the planting of more than 10,000 trees in 2023 to improve forests in the Bronte Creek watershed.

Forests provide wildlife habitat, purify the air, control erosion, and protect water quality as they intercept rainwater and allow it to seep into the ground, providing springs to local streams and waterbodies that are especially important during dry periods.

Bronte Creek is the second largest watershed in Conservation Halton's jurisdiction, draining an area of over 300 square kilometers.

"As experts in sustainable forest management, we lead efforts to safeguard woodlands across our watersheds and build climate resiliency in these spaces. Within the Bronte Creek watershed, we're planting thousands of trees and stewarding existing forest habitat with the generous support of 407 ETR," says Hassaan Basit, President and CEO, Conservation Halton.

"We understand the urgency of the climate crisis and know we play a role in facilitating a sustainable future as a part of Corporate Canada, and even more importantly, as a member of the vibrant communities along the Highway 407 ETR corridor," says Javier Tamargo, President and CEO, 407 ETR. "Conservation Halton Foundation is doing vital work in enhancing and protecting green spaces, and they're accomplishing this while bringing communities together."

Other ways 407 ETR is giving back to Ontario's green spaces

407 ETR continues to support A Greener Future with additional funding for its Love Your Lakes program, enabling the coordination of community-driven volunteer initiatives to help protect the Great Lakes from plastic pollution.

In March 2023, 407 ETR announced funding to support Canadian Wildlife Federation and help bend the curve on biodiversity loss by restoring 12 hectares of land—the equivalent of 22 football fields— to enhance monarch butterfly and pollinator habitats along roadsides in the GTA. The Company continues to work towards its target of a 25 per cent reduction to Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Learn more about the Company's environment, social and governance (ESG) at 407etr.com.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and

SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).

