Business Enhancement Framework to Support a Sustainable Restoration and Revitalization Plan of Haiti After the Storm

SOMETIMES THE BEST VIEW COMES AFTER THE HARDEST CLIMB

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 31st, 2023, the “Business Partnership Development Summit” was hosted at the Haitian Embassy in Washington D.C., by VACS GROUP, INC. herein refers as (VACS) and RESSCOP, LLC, to promote investment and business continuity towards the rebuilding of Haiti.

VACS is proud to say that it was able to successfully bring together various U.S. companies, investment agencies, Haitian business leaders and companies to identify methods and funding requirements towards the reconstruction and development of Haiti. As a result, various investment contracts have been signed between companies, and a series of negotiations are underway among others and investment agencies.

In September 2022, VACS and its partners also hosted the “Economic Development Summit” for Haiti in Miami. One of the positive outcomes of the summit was Starlink/SpaceX establishing itself as a licensed Internet broadband service company in Haiti. This has attracted services to better support education for thousands of students across the country, healthcare, business development, job creation, agriculture, attraction of international businesses, nearshoring development companies.

For the past few years, Haiti’s economic and political situation has rapidly degraded; however, this storm shall pass, and we must be ready to rebuild.

It is the business leaders, the developers and the people of the country who will be ready to assist in the rebuilding process of the country. To do so, we all have a role to play, ours is to promote businesses, foreign direct investment, partnership development to support the development vision of the restoration and revitalization of the country.

Let's stop tearing each other down and lift each other up instead, that will help create a better future for our youth, our beloved country and our economy. Sometimes, the best view comes after the hardest climb; so, let’s not stop climbing.

The future development of Haiti lies in the hands of those who are empowered to support its ecosystem. Let’s make a difference.

Promoting Business Development to support the business continuity of Haiti.

AYITI PAP PERI, AN NOU METE MEN NOU ANSAM, POU NOU REBATI AYITI CHERINOU AN.