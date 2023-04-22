Baby Stroller Market Size Exceed USD $3.4 Billion by 2031 | Asia-Pacific region Manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9%

Allied Analytics

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global baby stroller market garnered $1.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $3.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

With a surge in fitness culture and the reopening of parks, malls and various tourist spots across the globe, the sales of Jogging baby strollers and Lightweight baby strollers is projected to increase from the previous year. It can be a very convenient solution for parents who want a strong and dependable option that can keep up with the demands of their busy life.

The CXOs further added that the demand for baby strollers is expected to rise significantly not only from the developed economics such as the U.S. Canada, and Mexico but also from some European countries. This is attributed to the fact that millennial population significantly influences the on-demand economy, which is expected to boost the e-commerce distribution of the baby stroller market.

In Asia-Pacific, the baby stroller market is predicted to grow at the quickest rate during the forecast period as a result of urbanisation, improving consumer living standards, and a growth in demand for high-end baby products. Additionally, it is projected that the economies of China, South Korea, Japan, and India would continue to rise, opening up a number of opportunities for expansion.

The baby boomer generation has been increasingly interested in the baby stroller sector. Despite its popularity, baby stroller design advancements have advanced to new levels in recent years. A baby stroller’s primary purpose is to simplify parenting. According to the age and needs of the toddler as well as the needs of the consumers, which include needs depending on their lifestyle, strollers come in a variety of specification types and applications. Factors boosting the market for infant strollers The potential for simple travel with babies is expanded by significant variables like the rise in baby stroller market trends of travel among millennials and baby boomers, which accelerates the market growth rate.

The study offers a thorough segmentation of the global market for baby strollers based on product type, age, distribution method, and geographic area. With the use of tables and figures, the paper goes into great detail about segments and their sub-segments. Market participants and investors can plan their strategies based on the fastest-growing and highest revenue-generating areas identified in the research.

In terms of product type, the lightweight stroller segment accounted for more than one-third of the worldwide baby stroller market in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Additionally, from 2022 to 2031, the same segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR of 5.8%. The full-size stroller, jogging stroller, and double stroller divisions are also mentioned in the research.

According to age, the 6 – 12 months segment had the largest share in 2021, accounting for close to half of the worldwide baby stroller market. It is anticipated that this segment would continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Additionally, from 2022 to 2031, the same segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.1%. The study also examines time periods like 6 months and 12–36 months.

With more than two-fifths of the worldwide baby stroller market, the specialty store category held the largest share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Additionally, it is predicted that during the projected period, the same segment would develop at the highest CAGR of 6.0%.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total baby stroller market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global baby stroller market analyzed in the research include Artsana Group, Baby Bunting, Britax Excelsior Limited, Dorel Juvenile, Goodbaby International, Newell Brand, Peg Perego SpA, Pigeon Corporation, Mothercare, Summer Infant, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global baby stroller market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

