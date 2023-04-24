Spark Joshi Announces the First Japanese-style Women's Pro Wrestling organization in America

Official logo of SPARK Joshi Puroresu, the first Japanese-style women's pro wrestling brand in America.
SJPA Entertainment announces SPARK Joshi, the first brand dedicated to the Japanese presentation and creative style of women's pro wrestling or joshi puroresu.
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SJPA Entertainment announces the launch of Spark Joshi Puroresu of America (styled "SPARK Joshi"), the first organization based in the United States dedicated to importing the culture and creative approach of Japanese women's pro wrestling or joshi puroresu.
The inaugural shows under the SPARK Joshi brand will take place in New Jersey on June 11th, 2023 followed by the company's west coast debut on June 16th, 2023 in the Los Angeles area.
"We have such a wide variety of independent wrestling promotions across the US. There's strong style, lucha libre, hardcore, comedy, and great American women's promotions," says "Chibi C.B." C.B. Liffer, the female co-founder and head booker of SPARK Joshi. "American indie promotions often book Japanese women wrestlers, but as part of male-dominated and decidedly American-style shows. And that's great exposure in the west for very deserving talent... but SPARK Joshi is the first American company dedicated to importing the culture and creative style. Of course, that comes with the world-renowned standard of in-ring action that joshi wrestling is known for."
SPARK Joshi will bring together some of the best from Japan while also shining a spotlight on western wrestlers who would qualify for the same spot in Japan. "There's a lot of up-and-coming talent in the US today too," says co-founder and producer, Francis Jay. "So SPARK Joshi will also showcase wrestlers who would fit in as foreigners in Japanese promotions or, in many cases, have already wrestled in Japan."
The history of joshi puroresu traces back to the late 1940s with controversial all-female shows operated by the Igari family that predated today's major pro wrestling organizations in both the US and Japan - decades before GLOW. Facing early cultural challenges, including the city of Tokyo's ban on women's wrestling in 1950, the joshi scene endured and rose to become a massive cultural phenomenon, culminating in a 1994 show at the Tokyo Dome that rivaled the live attendance and success of major men's organizations of the time.
At its peak in the 1970s, Japanese women's pro wrestling shows drew a predominantly female fanbase, headlining with stars who were not only undeniably tough and impressive heroes in the ring but also chart-topping idols in Japanese pop music.
By the end of the 20th century, fans in the west formed the internet wrestling community and began to discover joshi puroresu. A new niche in American wrestling fandom grew through a culture of VHS tape trading, recommendations from other wrestling fans, and five-star reviews of Japanese matches in leading pro wrestling newsletters. In the same period, up-and-coming American talent of any gender studied tapes from Japan. It became commonplace for fans to learn that many of the most innovative and brutal-looking pro wrestling moves were originated by Japanese women.
As today's major pro wrestling promotions on both sides of the Pacific find themselves in a new period of growth, the independent wrestling scene in America is also thriving. In Japan, the top joshi puroresu organizations surprisingly rose in popularity during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Anime and Japanese video games have been part of American pop culture for decades," adds Liffer. "It's time for a new wave of joshi wrestling everywhere. We believe in the adage that a rising tide lifts all boats, so we're in talks with many wonderful groups of all sizes in Japan as we import joshi puroresu to the United States. We're here to light the spark that will make joshi puroresu the international cultural phenomenon it deserves to be."
SPARK Joshi Puroresu of America (SJPA Entertainment LLC) was founded by female filmmaker and Hollywood event director, "Chibi C.B." C.B. Liffer, and producer, Francis Jay. The SPARK Joshi brand is the first professional wrestling promotion established in the United States dedicated to importing the culture and creative style of Japanese women's pro wrestling (joshi puroresu) to the west.
