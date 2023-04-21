The 32nd Avenue Diversion and Highway 99 on-ramp and off-ramp (Exit 8B) will be closed for six nights for paving work as part of the Highway 99 and 32nd Avenue Interchange Improvements Project.

The full overnight closures will begin Sunday, April 23, 2023, and will continue for six consecutive nights, through Friday, April 28. Closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

During this paving work, drivers and cyclists can expect gravel or milled surfaces throughout the day .

During these overnight closures, a detour will be in effect through 152nd Street and King George Boulevard. Drivers are instructed to follow posted detour signs and construction speed limits.

For updates, check: http://www.drivebc.ca/