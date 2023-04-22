Barge Transportation Market Share, Industry Analysis, Growth Factors and Business Opportunities 2023-2028

A barge is a flat surface vessel that is used to transport passengers and heavy goods through rivers, canals, and lakes.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Barge Transportation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on barge transportation market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global barge transportation market size reached US$ 126.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 154.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.38% during 2023-2028.

Barge transportation involves using flat-bottomed boats called barges to transport cargo and goods along waterways such as rivers, canals, and coastal areas. Tugboats typically tow barges and can carry a wide variety of cargo, including bulk materials such as coal, grain, and petroleum products, as well as containers and other freight. Barge transportation is an efficient and cost-effective way to move large quantities of goods over long distances, particularly for heavy or bulky cargoes that would be difficult or expensive to transport by road or rail. It also has the advantage of being environmentally friendly, as it produces fewer emissions than other modes of transportation.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective transportation of bulk commodities and goods over waterways. In line with this, the widespread product applications across various industries, including agriculture, energy, construction, and manufacturing, are significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for barge transportation services in emerging economies is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, barge transportation is an environmentally sustainable mode, as it has a lower carbon footprint than other modes. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the construction of new ports, expansion of waterways, and modernization of barge fleets are catalyzing the market. Besides, the governments regulate the barge transportation industry to ensure safety and environmental sustainability, which help promote growth and stability. Additionally, the rapid usage of inland waterways for chemicals, agricultural products, and food transportation is anticipated to offer numerous opportunities for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Alter Logistics (Goldstein Group Inc.)

American Commercial Barge Line

Anderson Trucking Service Inc

Bouchard Transportation Co. Inc.

Campbell Transportation Company Inc

Heartland Barge Management LLC

Ingram Marine Group

Kirby Corporation

McAllister Towing and Transportation Co. Inc.

PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd.

Poh Tiong Choon Logistics Ltd.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc

Barge Transportation Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type of cargo, barge fleet, application and activities.

Breakup by Type of Cargo:

Dry Cargo

Liquid Cargo

Gaseous Cargo

Breakup by Barge Fleet:

Open Barge

Covered Barge

Tank Barge

Breakup by Application:

Coal and Crude Petroleum Products

Agricultural Products

Coke and Refined Petroleum Products

Metal Ores and Fabricated Metal Products

Chemicals, Rubber and Plastic, Nuclear Fuel

Food Products, Beverages, and Tobacco

Others

Breakup by Activities:

Intracoastal Transportation

Inland Water Transportation

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

