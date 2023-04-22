Governor Newsom on Supreme Court’s Stay of Extreme Medication Abortion Ruling

Submit Release
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that stays the extreme ruling by Judge Kacsmaryk, released the following statement:

“The U.S. Supreme Court is right to take this action to protect access to medication abortion and put a hold on the extreme decisions of the Texas judge and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals,” said Governor Newsom. “Mifepristone is safe, legal, and has been FDA-approved for more than two decades. For now, the Court has followed science, data, and the law rather than an extreme and out of touch political agenda. Medication abortion is available and accessible here in California and we will continue to fight to protect people’s freedom to choose.”

KEY RECENT ACTION

  • This week, Governor Newsom, alongside state, legislative, and reproductive rights leaders, announced new efforts to:

    • Protect all portions of the Mifepristone supply chain within California;

    • Protect California pharmacists dispensing Mifepristone regardless of  FDA approval;

    • Protect private health information collected in California from being used against patients, including by hostile out-of-state actors.

  • Last week, Governor Newsom announced the purchase of an emergency stockpile of Misoprostol, which California providers can draw from if shortages arise. The Misoprostol-only medication abortion protocol is safe, legal, and effective and ensures medication abortion services will remain accessible in California regardless of ongoing litigation.

BIGGER PICTURE: Governor Newsom will continue to coordinate and collaborate with the 21 other governors who are members of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance as anti-abortion attacks increase in severity and frequency. The Reproductive Freedom Alliance has held several convenings to facilitate proactive and swift coordination across reproductive freedom states, helping members to put up effective firewalls to protect and expand access to reproductive care. Recently, multiple states announced stockpiles of medication abortion drugs following California sharing contract details to expedite preparations.

