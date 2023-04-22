Find your park in Washington this spring!

Rolling dune-colored hills; rocky snow-covered mountains; sandy beaches lined with tide-pools and sea stacks; glacier carved azure-blue lakes; trails winding through mossy evergreen forests… Washington has some of the most varied geography on the planet. It’s all open for everyone to explore by visiting one of the state’s many parks. There is something for everyone here. And with spring in the air, Washingtonians have a new opportunity find their park right here in Washington.

With over 130 parks to choose from, here a few highlights from Washington’s state park network — places to go with kids, for accessible trails, and to ride a bike, hike or paddle. And tomorrow, you can visit to all of Washington's state parks for free. What better way to celebrate Earth Day than by visiting one of these beautiful places.