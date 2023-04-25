DCDC Announces Rollout of Terrestrial Broadband Solution

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC), the world’s largest cinema satellite delivery network, has partnered with CineSend and Velocity to provide a terrestrial broadband solution to the US cinema industry. Since their inception, DCDC has provided the industry with a cost effective and efficient form of digital delivery to cinemas across the country, now reaching more than 33,300 screens. Of DCDC’s 3,120 theater sites, 130 are “satellite challenged” and cannot receive satellite deliveries due to line-of-sight issues. These cinemas have been receiving content via physical hard drives. To expand their reach and enable these sites to receive content digitally, DCDC has selected CineSend to provide their hardware and software solution for the Network and Velocity, A Managed Solutions Company (Velocity MSC) to install broadband connectivity.
CineSend designed, built and operates Canada’s largest terrestrial broadband digital cinema delivery network for feature film. Its platform transmits thousands of titles to hundreds of film festivals around the world including Sundance, Tribeca, and NYFF. Cinesend’s OTT solution powers online streaming experiences racking up millions of views across studios and cinemas including A24’s Screening Room, Metrograph At Home, and other leading media and entertainment brands.
Velocity MSC is a leading provider of technology solutions voice and data networking and connectivity for multi-location enterprises, along with digital media displays and advertising networks. Velocity has been working in the cinema exhibition space for many years and has a partnership with ScreenVision Media, among others.
DCDC continues to look for opportunities to improve services for customers while remaining the most cost-effective solution for Content Providers and Exhibitors alike. For the last two years, DCDC has not only lowered prices at the beginning of both years but rebates have also been paid to customers of the Network, further reducing the net cost of delivery. With this partnership and expansion into terrestrial broadband delivery, DCDC is looking forward to offering an alternative to satellite delivery that will benefit both Content Providers and Exhibitors with increased delivery reliability and optionality while also eliminating the challenges and dependencies of hard drive delivery.
“It’s great that we’re able to offer an alternative digital delivery method to cinemas that can’t install our satellite solution.” noted Howard Kiedaisch, CEO of DCDC. “Our partnership with CineSend and Velocity is off to a great start as we’ve already delivered our first major studio title via broadband after only a couple of months”.
About Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition
DCDC was formed by AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theatres, Regal Entertainment Group, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Entertainment to provide the industry with theatrical digital delivery services across North America through a specially created network of next-generation satellite and terrestrial distribution technologies. It is capable of supporting feature, promotional, pre-show and live content distribution into theaters.
The Network is designed to ensure audiences have the highest-quality entertainment experience, while exhibitors and content providers achieve a continuing strategic, secure and cost-effective distribution model that will stand the test of time. As digital electronic distribution replaces the use of other forms of more traditional content distribution, users of the DCDC Network will always have access to a host of delivery options and resources. https://dcdcdistribution.com/
About CineSend
CineSend is a software and services company delivering cutting edge technology to the media and entertainment sector. The company’s secure video solutions are used by top brands including Hollywood Studios, cinemas and airlines to deliver media content to customers worldwide. The company’s CSX hardware is installed at thousands of cinema screens in North America, providing a fast and reliable broadband delivery platform for content distributors. CineSend is also behind the world’s first active watermarking technology, PiracyDetector™, designed to stop online piracy leaks before they happen.
About Velocity MSC
Velocity is a technology solution and service provider of voice and data networking and connectivity for multi-location enterprises across multiple industries. With its nationwide network of field technicians, project managers, and software developers, Velocity is a single-source partner dedicated to providing comprehensive support for voice, data, and network, as well as digital signage and DOOH media solutions. With its 24/7/365 U.S.-based technical support, warehouse, inventory, repair depot, and supply chain and logistics services, Velocity continuously monitors telecom and technology environments – enabling faster responsiveness and reducing downtime.
Founded in 2005, Velocity is CLEC licensed to operate in all 50 states, has over 500 employees, 13 redundant data centers, 450 carrier agreements, and 5,500 certified technicians throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.velocitymsc.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.