ICYMI: Outdoor Industry Association Awards Manchin Friend of the Industry Award

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, was recently awarded the Outdoor Industry Association’s (OIA) Friend of the Industry Award. The Friend of the Outdoor Industry Award is awarded to members of Congress in recognition of their legislative leadership on outdoor recreation issues, protecting public lands and waterways, and supporting the $862 billion outdoor industry and its 4.5 million employees.

“It is an honor to accept this award from the Outdoor Industry Association. OIA has a strong history of advocating for America’s public lands and our beautiful outdoor spaces. As an avid outdoorsmen and son of Wild and Wonderful West Virginia, some of my proudest moments in Congress have been working to protect and conserve the American traditions of hunting, fishing, hiking and more. I look forward to continuing to work with OIA to ensure that future generations are able to enjoy and fall in love with the great outdoors as we all have,” said Senator Manchin.

“Senator Manchin played an instrumental role in the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act’s $369 billion in new funding for climate solutions and infrastructure. Additionally, his sponsorship of the ‘America’s Outdoor Recreation Act’ – the most comprehensive outdoor recreation package since the Kennedy administration – is instrumental for the future of our industry and access to our public lands and waterways for the record number of outdoor participants. We are grateful for Sen. Manchin’s work to sustain and support outdoor recreation opportunities,” said OIA President Kent Ebersole.