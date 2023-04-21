There were 491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,958 in the last 365 days.
Please note that due to the impact of this COVID-19 pandemic, all meeting participants will be joining this advisory committee meeting via an online teleconferencing platform.
The online web conference meeting will be available at the following:
Day 1: https://youtu.be/58KjL9_p9Tw
Day 2: https://youtu.be/yLggQF0XUUY
Agenda
The meeting presentations will be heard, viewed, captioned, and recorded through an online teleconferencing platform. The CTGTAC committee will meet in open session on both days to discuss the toxicity risks of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based gene therapy products. The discussion topics include oncogenicity risks due to vector genome integration and safety issues identified during preclinical and/or clinical evaluation. On September 2, 2021, in the morning, under session 1, CTGTAC committee will meet to discuss and make recommendations on vector integration and oncogenicity risks. In the afternoon, under session 2, the committee will discuss and make recommendations on hepatotoxicity issues. On September 3, 2021, in the morning, under session 3, the committee will meet to discuss and make recommendations on thrombotic microangiopathy issues. In the afternoon, under session 4, the committee will discuss and make recommendations on non-clinical findings of neurotoxicity, especially related to the dorsal root ganglion toxicity issues. Also, in the afternoon, under session 5, the committee will discuss and make recommendations on clinical findings of neurotoxicity, based on brain MRI studies.
Meeting Materials
Interested persons may present data, information, or views, orally or in writing, on issues pending before the committee.
FDA is establishing a docket for public comment on this meeting. The docket number is FDA-2021-N-0651.
The docket will close on September 1, 2021. Please note that late, untimely filed comments will not be considered. The https://www.regulations.gov electronic filing system will accept comments until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time at the end of September 1, 2021. Comments received by mail/hand delivery/courier (for written/paper submissions) will be considered timely if they are postmarked or the delivery service acceptance receipt is on or before that date.
Comments received on or before August 26, 2021 will be provided to the committee. Comments received after August 26, 2021, and by September 1, 2021, will be taken into consideration by FDA. In the event that the meeting is cancelled, FDA will continue to evaluate any relevant applications, submissions, or information, and consider any comments submitted to the docket, as appropriate.
You may submit comments as follows:
Electronic Submissions
Written/Paper Submissions
Instructions: All submissions received must include the docket number FDA-2021-N-0651 for “Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee; Notice of Meeting; Establishment of a Public Docket; Request for Comments.” Received comments, those filed in a timely manner (see ADDRESSES), will be placed in the docket and, except for those submitted as “Confidential Submissions,” publicly viewable at https://www.regulations.gov or at the Dockets Management Staff between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, 240-402-7500.
Docket: For access to the docket to read background documents or the electronic and written/paper comments received, go to https://www.regulations.gov and insert the docket number, found in brackets in the heading of this document, into the “Search” box and follow the prompts and/or go to the Dockets Management Staff, 5630 Fishers Lane, Rm. 1061, Rockville, MD 20852, 240-402-7500.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Jarrod Collier or Joanne Lipkind, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Food and Drug Administration, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Bldg. 71, Rm. 6306, Silver Spring, MD 20993-0002, via e-mail at CTGTAC@fda.hhs.gov; or FDA Advisory Committee Information Line, 1-800-741-8138 (301-443-0572 in the Washington, DC area). A notice in the Federal Register about last minute modifications that impact a previously announced advisory committee meeting cannot always be published quickly enough to provide timely notice. Therefore, you should always check the Agency's website and scroll down to the appropriate advisory committee meeting link, or call the advisory committee information line to learn about possible modifications before joining the meeting.
On September 2, 2021, oral presentations from the public will be scheduled twice each day between approximately 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. and 4:35 p.m. on September 2, and between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 1:50 p.m. and 2:20 p.m. on September 3 Eastern Time.
Those individuals interested in making formal oral presentations should notify CTGTAC@fda.hhs.gov and submit a brief statement of the general nature of the evidence or arguments they wish to present, the names and addresses of proposed participants, and an indication of the approximate time requested to make their presentation on or before August 18, 2021.
Time allotted for each presentation may be limited. If the number of registrants requesting to speak is greater than can be reasonably accommodated during the scheduled open public hearing session, FDA may conduct a lottery to determine the speakers for the scheduled open public hearing session. The contact person will notify interested persons regarding their request to speak by August 19, 2021.
Webcast Information
CBER plans to provide a free of charge, live webcast of the Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee meeting. If there are instances where the webcast transmission is not successful; staff will work to re-establish the transmission as soon as possible.
The online web conference meeting will be available at the following links:
Contact Information
A notice in the Federal Register about last minute modifications that impact a previously announced advisory committee meeting cannot always be published quickly enough to provide timely notice. Therefore, you should always check the meetings main page or call the appropriate advisory committee hot line/phone line to learn about possible modifications before coming to the meeting.
FDA is committed to the orderly conduct of its advisory committee meetings. Please visit our website for procedures on public conduct during advisory committee meetings.
Notice of this meeting is given under the Federal Advisory Committee Act (5 U.S.C. app. 2).
