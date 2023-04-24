Eximis Surgical Secures $8.7 Million in Financing

LOUISVILLE, CO, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eximis Surgical, Inc. today announced it has secured $8.7 million in financing led by Questa Capital, with participation from Olympus Corporation through Olympus Innovation Ventures. Eximis Surgical is in the process of developing a transformational surgical platform for the removal of large specimens through small laparoscopic incisions.
The Eximis Laparoscopic Specimen Removal System is designed to keep incisions small throughout the minimally invasive procedure with the intention of providing fast, fully contained specimen segmentation and removal. The technology is anticipated to fill a critical gap in minimally invasive surgery.
Eximis Surgical will use the new capital to fund U.S. regulatory activities of the Eximis Laparoscopic Specimen Removal System.
As part of the financing, Brian Butler, partner at Questa Capital, will join Eximis Surgical’s Board of Directors that also includes Ted Lamson, co-founder, CTO and founding president and CEO of NeoTract; Scott Hutton, CEO of Biodesix (Nasdaq: BDSX); Ryan Drant, Founder and Managing Partner at Questa Capital; Scott Button, Partner at Venture Investor; and Eximis co-founder and CEO Donna Ford-Serbu.
“We are grateful for the ongoing support of Questa Capital as we progress toward regulatory clearance,” said Ford-Serbu. “Participation from Olympus, a worldwide leader in minimally invasive surgical technologies, underscores that a clinical need persists for our novel technology. We look forward to partnering with them to move toward market entry.”
“Our additional investment in Eximis reflects Questa’s confidence in Donna and the Eximis team,” said Drant. “Eximis’ technology solution is designed to keep incisions small during large-specimen removal. We believe that it will fill a critical need to provide excellent outcomes in minimally invasive surgeries.”
“Olympus is excited to support Eximis Surgical in the development of this promising new technology,” said Nacho Abia, Chief Strategy Officer for Olympus Corporation. “Supporting physicians in elevating the standard of care for patients is a top priority for Olympus.”
The Eximis Laparoscopic Specific Removal System is not yet available for sale in the U.S.
About Eximis Surgical
Eximis Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company that has developed a surgical system for removing large specimens through laparoscopic incisions. We believe in giving patients choice by providing a fully contained specimen removal solution to keep incisions small. Minimally invasive surgery is proven to reduce pain, shorten recovery times and decrease the risk of complications. The system is the only specimen removal technique to have multiple, integrated containment bags for increased confidence and a novel cutting technology that eliminates the need for sharps during segmentation. The Eximis Surgical system is not currently approved for commercial use. For more information visit www.eximissurgical.com.
About Questa Capital
Questa Capital is a healthcare venture growth equity firm that invests in growth-stage healthcare companies. Founded in 2016, the firm is led by three senior partners: Ryan Drant, who previously led healthcare investing at NEA; Brad Sloan, previously a senior healthcare investor at Parthenon Capital; and Shawn Conway, a former senior operating executive at Andreessen Horowitz and NEA. Questa seeks out disruptive business models that improve lives and provide better quality and more efficient care. The firm partners with superior management teams to help build innovative market leaders. For more information visit www.questacapital.com.
About Olympus
Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions for the medical industry. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease; furthering scientific research; and ensuring public safety.
As a leading medical technology company, Olympus uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients and their safety. Olympus' Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments for endoscopic and therapeutic applications. For more information, visit www.olympus-global.com.
About Venture Investors
Venture Investors is a premier provider of venture capital funding and company building expertise to early-stage healthcare companies. With a Midwest focus and national reach, we have a track record of working with passionate entrepreneurs to advance solutions to the market that address the world’s biggest health challenges. Venture Investors is focused on investment opportunities in healthcare, principally those emerging from ecosystems surrounding major research universities in the Midwest. Formed in 1982, Venture Investors has offices strategically located next to the country’s second and sixth largest research institutions in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Madison, Wisconsin. For more information visit www.ventureinvestors.com.
