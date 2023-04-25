Redefining Carbon Capture: MOF Technologies Rebrands to Nuada, Heralding its Bold New Direction in Carbon Capture

This is the start of a new era of redefining carbon capture, where the adoption barriers of energy intensity and high cost are removed.”
— Dr Conor Hamill
BELFAST, CO. ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MOF Technologies, a UK-based company whose technology efficiently captures CO2 directly from industrial sources, is rebranding to Nuada. Nuada’s next-generation “heatless” technology is redefining carbon (CO2) capture, slashing the energy penalty and costs associated with CO2 capture.
The new name is an ode to the company’s Celtic origins and is inspired by the ancient mythical king, Nuada, whose name means "to capture".
The new branding and direction have come at a critical time as the world is sprinting to decarbonise and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Especially hard-to-abate industries, where carbon capture is essential to reaching Net Zero targets. Nuada’s technology will play a significant role in this transition, providing emitters with an efficient and economical solution to decarbonise their operations.
With this rebrand, Nuada has positioned itself as a vertically integrated pure-play carbon capture company and is poised to help its customers transition to a Net Zero carbon future. The Company’s technology is currently being deployed in the field at pilot plant-scale by industry leaders in the energy and cement manufacturing sectors.
Dr Conor Hamill, Co-CEO at Nuada commented, “We are excited to introduce Nuada as the new face of our company. This brand direction and new website signify the start of a new era of redefining carbon capture, where the adoption barriers of energy intensity and high cost are removed.” He added that: "Our team is dedicated to creating innovative scalable solutions that not only efficiently capture carbon emissions from diverse sources but that can be seamlessly retrofitted to existing industrial installations.”
Nuada has combined advanced solid adsorbents, named MOFs, with proven vacuum swing technology to enable the separation of CO2 from flue gas using pressure instead of heat. This “heatless” system represents a step change in innovation that slashes the energy penalty and cost associated with carbon capture, the main barriers for mass adoption in industry.
Dr Jose Casaban, Co-CEO at Nuada stated, “We believe that carbon capture is an essential component of any industrial Net Zero strategy, and our goal is to make it more accessible and affordable for businesses and governments around the world.” He concluded that: “We are excited about the potential of our solutions to make a positive impact on the environment whilst unlocking billions in savings for industrial emitters.”
For more information on Nuada and its innovative carbon capture technology, please visit www.nuadaCO2.com.
