Industrial Solvent Separation Membranes Market to Expand at CAGR of 8.7% during Forecast Period: as per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global industrial solvent separation membranes market stood at US$ 380.5 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 803.6 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2023 and 2031.
The global market is likely to be driven by rise number of end-use industries utilizing separation technologies. Compared to conventional separation techniques such as distillation, industrial solvent separation membranes require less energy to operate. These membranes are extensively employed in a diverse range of operations, including food, beverages, medicines, petrochemicals, and water treatment.
Leading participants in the global industrial solvent separation membranes market are investing in R&D to produce new products. Companies are also implementing a number of measures, such as introduction of new products and distribution contracts, to obtain an edge over their competitors and increase market share in developing regions.
Separating organic mixtures is a necessary step in the majority of modern industrial processes. In the pursuit of more effective and long-lasting separation solutions, solvent-resistant nanofiltration (SRNF) has come up as a potential substitute. A membrane-based technique called SRNF offers the important benefits associated with low energy intensity separation as well as outstanding effectiveness. Thus, growing application of separation technology across a range of end-use sectors is anticipated to offer lucrative business opportunities in the global market in the next few years.
When a solvent is used up or no longer usable, it is regarded as hazardous waste. Solvents are another class of industrial chemical products that, when used up, must be treated and disposed of as hazardous waste. It is the responsibility of solvent end-users to determine if spent solvents constitute toxic wastes and, as such, are regulated according to the RCRA (Resource Conservation and Recovery Act) hazardous waste requirements. If the solvents are toxic waste, these need to be dealt with care and disposed of or recycled properly. Thus, end-users of solvents are encouraged to utilize solvent recycling and recovery techniques to decrease pollution, lower the price of new solvents, and provide makers with savings in terms of resources, time, and money.
Global Industrial Solvent Separation Membranes Market: Growth Drivers
Global Industrial Solvent Separation Membranes Market: Regional Landscape
Global Industrial Solvent Separation Membranes Market: Key Players
