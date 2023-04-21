AZ Max Surgeons Show Low expands its services with its newest office in Show Low

AZ Max Surgeons Show Low welcomes patients to its state-of-the-art oral and maxillofacial surgery practice.

Show Low, Arizona, welcomes AZ Max Surgeons Show Low, a leading oral and maxillofacial surgery provider. AZ Max Surgeons Show Low is on a mission to provide superior dental and oral surgery care to every client in each of its locations.

Residents of the beautiful Show Low city nestled in the white mountains of Arizona are highly informed and always seek the best deals for their money without compromising on quality. The city boasts a rich history and a unique story of how its name came to be, making it an intriguing place for people to live. Show Low’s small-town feel and proximity to nature make it an ideal place to build a life or business. Besides the city’s charm, AZ Max Surgeons Show Low were drawn to Show Low by its commitment to providing affordable, high-quality dental and oral surgery care.

Oral and maxillofacial surgery is a field of dentistry that Show Low residents have had to look a bit further to find. AZ Max Surgeons Show Low new office in the city makes it easy for residents to access diagnosis, treatment, and management of jaw, facial, and teeth issues close to home.

Its new office in Show Low, AZ Max Surgeons Show Low will offer a full range of oral and maxillofacial surgery services, including dental implant procedures, tooth extractions, bone grafting procedures, wisdom teeth removal, orthognathic (jaw) surgery, impacted tooth exposure, treating TMJ disorders and more. AZ Max Surgeons Show Low can also diagnose and treat facial injuries and facial pain.

When considering dental procedures, many people fear the resulting pain and discomfort, which discourages people from seeking treatment. AZ Max Surgeons Show Low offers sedation dentistry in addition to its top-quality oral and maxillofacial services. The sedation dentistry options available include oral sedation, nitrous oxide, and IV sedation to ensure patient comfort during procedures. The highly skilled oral surgeons and staff at AZ Max Surgeons Show Low help patients choose the best option based on each client’s unique needs.

“Our highly trained and experienced staff and oral surgeons are dedicated to providing you with the best possible care. Our goal is to solve your dental and oral problems with a focus on true long-term value.”

The AZ Max Surgeons Show Low office is a state-of-the-art clinic with the latest technology and equipment to offer minor to major surgical procedures. The oral and maxillofacial provider has designed a comfortable and welcoming environment for patients. In addition to helping people achieve the best dental results, the clinic also takes the time to educate its patients on procedures, treatment options, and recovery. “We strive to create healthy and positive experiences for all our patients.”

AZ Max Surgeons Show Low is now open and accepting patients. Dr. Bradley Porter, Dr. Blake Porter, and Dr. DJ Lemieux are ready to provide the best possible care for the people of Show Low.

For more information on the services offered, visit AZ Max Surgeons Show Low to schedule an appointment.

Media Contact

AZ Max Surgeons Show Low

Ashley Stacy

United States