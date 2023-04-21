Sundyne Discusses Current and Evolving Trends in Hydrogen Compression at the Compressor Tech-2 Hydrogen Summit in Houston

Sundyne's Peter Roth to Deliver a Presentation Describing Current and Future Methods of Hydrogen Compression on April 25th at the Intercontinental Hotel in Houston

HOUSTON, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of compressors and pumps for hydrogen applications, today announced that it is sponsoring the Compressor Tech-2 Hydrogen Summit, taking place April 25th at the Intercontinental Hotel in Houston, Texas.

In addition to exhibiting, Sundyne is sponsoring the networking reception at the event, and Sundyne's PPI Product Director Peter Roth is presenting a session entitled: "Methods and the Future of Hydrogen Compression" at 9:45 AM, immediately following the event's keynote address. This session will cover a wide range of topics, including: the different ways that hydrogen is produced; applications where hydrogen is used and the types of compressors that are used in hydrogen services. Peter will also address evolving trends in hydrogen, such as electro chemical compression, hydride compression, linear compression, white hydrogen, and issues related to gaseous & liquid storage & transportation. Anyone interested in meeting with Peter or the Sundyne team at this event is invited to contact marketing@sundyne.com.

Sundyne's broad product portfolio of compressors serves a wide range of hydrogen and carbon capture applications in the transport/mobility, power generation, refining, ammonia, chemical and mining industries. Sundyne's market leading products that are tailored to hydrogen processing include:

PPI Diaphragm Compressors: are specifically designed to address the challenges associated with compressing H2 from low pressure levels (such as electrolyzer outlet pressure) to over 1,000 bar with the highest levels of purity needed for today's mobility applications.

Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressors: are widely used to recirculate hydrogen across numerous applications. They're also used to process hydrogen (and CO2) for the production of green e-Methanol.

In addition to compressors, Sundyne makes a wide range of ETFE-lined ANSIMAG pumps and HMD Kontro metallic pumps that are widely used to pump water and pH control chemicals into electrolyzers. Sundyne's sealless pumps feature compact footprints (with no seals or seal support systems), which is important to accommodate space constraints on electrolyzer skids. Sealless pumps also eliminate the potential for leaks, and they are easier to install, operate and maintain.

"The goal of the Compressor Tech-2 Hydrogen Summit is to bring leaders together to network and share knowledge, successes and challenges relating to hydrogen blending, equipment and compression – and we're proud to have companies like Sundyne, and experts like Peter Roth participating at our show," said Compressor Tech-2's Brand Manager Daniel Brindley.

To learn more about how Sundyne's compressors are used in a wide range of process gas applications, please visit: https://www.sundyne.com/products/process-gas-compressors/ or https://www.sundyne.com/products/ppi-products-industries/. To arrange a meeting with the Sundyne team at this event, please contact: marketing@sundyne.com.

About Sundyne:

Headquartered in Arvada, Colorado with operations and presence in Europe, the Middle East, India, Asia, Japan and China, Sundyne is a global manufacturer of precision-engineered, highly reliable, safe and efficient centrifugal pumps and compressors for use in chemical, petrochemical, hydrocarbon, hydrogen, pharmaceutical, power generation and industrial applications. Sundyne is the world leader in delivering low-flow, high-head integrally geared centrifugal pumps and compressors, safe and leakage-free sealless magnetic drive centrifugal pumps and diaphragm compressors. Sundyne pumps and compressors are available in API, ANSI/ASME, ISO and other industry compliant designs. To learn more about the Sundyne family of precision-engineered pumps and compressors, please visit http://www.sundyne.com.

Media Contact

Todd J Keefe, For Immediate Release Public Relations, 8572340467, todd@firpr.com

SOURCE Sundyne