USFF and CNIC to Conduct Hurricane Response Exercise

“Our Sailors and their families are our top priority and hurricane preparedness isn’t just vital to ensuring their safety, it’s vital to maintain combat readiness and continue operations even under the most severe weather conditions,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “In coordination with our partners ashore, this exercise will strengthen our collective response for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.”

HURREX/CG 2023 is designed to train and enhance shore and afloat commands destructive weather preparedness and recovery plans prior to the onset of hurricane season. The exercise also creates opportunities for fleet and installation teams to practice their external coordination processes, strengthening relationships with local/state authorities and partners so that the Navy is ready to support during what has been predicted to be an active 2023 hurricane season.

“This exercise provides an important opportunity to practice inter-agency coordination in a controlled environment so that response protocols and procedures can be smoothly executed in the event of a damaging hurricane,” said Vice Adm. Yancy B. Lindsey, Commander, Navy Installations Command. “This is also an opportune time for Sailors and their families to consider their personal readiness – make sure they have an emergency plan, a kit with enough essentials for three days and are familiar with what Navy emergency resources could be available to them.”

The first week of HURREX/CG 23 will simulate storm systems developing along the U.S. Atlantic coast and in the Gulf of Mexico, which will engage fleet and shore commands to rehearse heavy weather response procedures. The storms’ notional increasing intensity will drive simulated ship sorties, aircraft evacuation, personnel accountability procedures, and ensure that Navy personnel are operationally prepared for the upcoming hurricane season.

The second week of the exercise reviews the Navy’s actions for recovery from major weather events, which includes simulating the stand up of Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC), accounting for personnel, lifting evacuation orders, reopening installations, conducting damage assessments, and supporting federal response, if called upon to do so.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations. However, there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access.

For more information about HURREX/CG 23, contact USFFC Public Affairs at USFFC_NFLT_USFFCPAO@navy.mil or CNIC Public Affairs at CNICHQPublicAffairs@us.navy.mil.

For information about how HURREX/CG 23 may impact your community, please visit your local Navy installation’s website or social media channels for additional details.