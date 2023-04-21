Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Passage of S.5

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,990 in the last 365 days.
Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:
“Today, the House of Representatives passed S.5, which I believe will have significant impacts on Vermonters by orchestrating a system that will give people two options: pay significantly more in fuel costs or spend thousands of dollars to install electrical heating systems, when most don’t have the financial means to do either.
“The Legislative Majority has directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to design a system that will require fuel oil companies to pay a penalty for every gallon of heating fuel they purchase, which will be passed on to customers.
“I am particularly concerned that the PUC plan will not be returning to the Legislature in normal bill form and go through the full legislative process and, if passed, go to the Governor for signature. An initiative with such far reaching financial impacts deserves to be fully debated in a transparent way, with the opportunity for everyday Vermonters to weigh in, and legislators being given the opportunity to improve the bill with amendments. As it is with every piece of legislation, the executive branch should be able to provide input, as well.
“Proponents of the bill have argued nothing will move forward without future legislative approval. They also say ‘this is essentially a study.’ Both of these statements are misleading.
“For example:
“If the Legislature was serious about S.5 being a study, the language would be clear and there would be no debate about it. In case it’s not abundantly clear, my opposition to this bill has nothing to do with the overall goal to reduce emissions, it has everything to do with protecting Vermonters and legislative transparency.
“I appreciate the Republicans, Democrats and independents who made their voices heard on the floor and standing up for their constituents, not special interests. ”