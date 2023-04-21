Submit Release
Maine.gov is Fully Functional

MAINE, April 21 - Back to current news.

April 21, 2023

AUGUSTA, Maine €” The Department of Administrative and Financial Services (DAFS) announced this afternoon that the Maine.gov website is now fully functional.

The interruption in service had occurred yesterday afternoon but was largely restored overnight last night. The temporary interruption resulted from the disruption of a fiber optic connection at an out-of-state telecommunications data center that serves as a hub for Maine.gov's hosting partner. The disruption impacted multiple customers around the country. 

