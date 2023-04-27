Yonash Breneman Film Takes Viewers on a Trip Down the Memory Lane of Pandemic Days with "The Death of Us"

The Death of Us Poster

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 award-winning thriller drama film "The Death of Us" will soon have a digital release on leading OTT platforms.

Distributed by Porter + Craig Film and Media, it is currently available on VUDU, Cox Communications, Spectrum, Verizon Fios and Xfinity. A look back at the Covid-19 catastrophe, an unmitigated disaster for the world, brings the viewers a story of ordinary affectees that found themselves helpless.

The name of the contagious virus has not been taken in the film. However, hints and case scenarios are created that are identical to the chaos and confusion among the public at the time of the early breakout of Covid. Soundbites from Donald Trump and Anthony Fauci are also included in the film that instantly takes the audience back to the tumultuous days of the lock-down. Shortage of supplies, with surgical mask prices skyrocketing and social distancing awareness all over social media, the film, through a story of two friends forced to stay home, shares the heart-rending, distressing and upsetting consequences of an unexpected pandemic on people.

Directed and co-written by Yonash Breneman, who also stars in the film, he was among the first to pick up this genre.

The shooting occurred following the standard operating procedures and, in particular, strict protocols of Covid-19. A well-known film critic reviewed "The Death of Us" as introducing the audiences to the genre "Covid-core." Shot at a single location with consideration of all details, the film made it to international film festivals and has bagged two awards. Anthony Theodorakos also rendered his services to the writing of the script.

At the US 2022 Los Angeles Independent Filmmakers Showcase, the film's lead actress Dana Schick was awarded the best actress category. The Austin Revolution Film Festival honored the film for having the best-produced script. The film also features Ahku as the lead character of one of the two friends. Yonash Breneman also plays a pivotal role, while Zack Daly and Matt Conde are seen in supporting roles.

"No one gathered the memories to relive from the COVID, but it is important to revisit how our lives changed in a matter of seconds and to realize how quickly we forget the worst of the days of the world and move on. It is important to revisit how our lives changed in a matter of seconds. An independent film with a low budget and high-quality content is the future of the entertainment industry, and Porter + Craig is in discussion with the main OTT platforms about the potential of releasing the film." - Jeff Porter and Keith L. Craig.

ABOUT THE DEATH OF US

"The Death of Us" is the 2022 award-winning film about a rapidly spreading virus that threatens human existence. With fear of human life extinction, two friends find themselves limited to the house. Distributed by the emerging independent film and television distribution, Porter + Craig Media, it is available on VUDU and will be released on other OTT platforms.

ABOUT PORTER + CRAIG FILM AND MEDIA DISTRIBUTION

Porter + Craig is one of the newest and most exciting partnership ventures in independent film and TV sales (based primarily in Beverly Hills with connections in Washington DC and Atlanta), with two youthful but experienced industry veterans joining forces to take digital development to the next level.

