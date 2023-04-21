Submit Release
Newsom’s CARE Court survives state Supreme Court challenge

The latest ruling came late Wednesday, when the California Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Court plan. This is an effort to filter people who are mentally ill and persistently homeless into court-supervised treatment plans. 

