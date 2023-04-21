Mitacs internship funding will help connect students, employers

CANADA, April 21 - More than 10,000 new internships will be funded for students in priority sectors, such as clean technology, life sciences, emergency management, advanced timber and agritech, to better connect B.C. employers with the talent and skills of the future.

The B.C. government has provided Mitacs with $50 million to support 10,000 paid internships over five years.

“These paid internships will provide students with real-world experiences in high-demand jobs and connect businesses and employers with highly skilled workers,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “By supporting internship opportunities, we can attract and retain the best students in science and technology, increase innovation and productivity, and build a stronger, more inclusive and sustainable economy.”

The provincial investment is for the Mitacs accelerate and elevate programs that connect student researchers and post-doctorates with innovative companies to provide real-world experience in applied research. There are opportunities for students in undergraduate and graduate degree programs, as well as diploma and certificate programs at B.C.’s public post-secondary institutions.

“Accelerating talent development and skills training across the province is a key part of our StrongerBC Economic Plan, and our work to build a clean and inclusive economy that works for everyone,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “The experience students gain from internships through Mitacs will continue to help them find high-paying jobs, while supporting businesses to access a greater talent pool that will further strengthen B.C.’s economy.”

B.C. students will benefit from the internships as they gain on-the-job experience in high-demand jobs with leading and emerging companies and organizations throughout the province. Interns will also receive a minimum $10,000 stipend.

Funding for the research internships is aligned with StrongerBC’s Future Ready Plan to make post-secondary education and skills training more affordable and accessible, and to respond to the biggest challenge heard from businesses – the need for skilled people. Budget 2023 invests $480 million over three years to support Future Ready and break down barriers to post-secondary training, so more people can get the training they need for in-demand careers and employers can access the talent they need.

Quotes:

John Hepburn, CEO, Mitacs –

“Mitacs is thrilled to receive this significant investment, which will enable 10,000 innovation internships over five years. We are grateful for the ongoing support and collaboration of the Government of British Columbia, and we are proud to help B.C. companies grow and increase productivity by overcoming key challenges, such as talent attraction, development and retention.”

Zhaoyi Fang, president and CEO, Dionamix Scientific –

“Dionamix Scientific provides solutions for innovative and cost-effective compound analysis and drug-delivery research in life sciences. With the support of Mitacs, we have been working with several students supervised by University of British Columbia Prof. Shyh-Dar Li on a high-throughput automated system for lipid nanoparticle (LNP) production, which is a true breakthrough for biomanufacturing research and development in B.C., Canada and the world. Thanks to Mitacs’ programs, we have a strong talent pipeline that allows us to scale up and compete with international companies. We are grateful to the Government of British Columbia for making such an important investment into our future.”

Po-Han Chao, Mitacs intern at Dionamix, doctoral student at the University of British Columbia –

“My project with Dionamix aims to streamline the development of LNP formulations, leveraging automation and high-throughput techniques to increase efficiency and safety for the delivery of genetic materials. With support from Mitacs, I have gained crucial access to industry exposure. By combining insights from both academia and industry, I can scale up my research and enhance the impact of my work in addressing unmet medical needs.”

Sandeep Dhillon, Mitacs intern at Moving Forward Family Services, doctoral student at Simon Fraser University –

“Mitacs has supported my goals in researching a culturally sensitive, community-based health-promotion program, collaborating with community partners and ensuring that the project addresses the community’s needs. The funding provided opportunities for the community to share their knowledge and expertise, which will help the outcome of tangible knowledge translation products and support the development of more culturally competent mental-health care programs.”

Quick Facts:

Mitacs is a national not-for-profit organization that empowers Canadian innovation through partnerships that deliver solutions to the world’s most pressing problems, and assists organizations in reaching their goals, funds cutting-edge innovation and creates job opportunities for students and post-doctoral fellows.

Government provides funding to Mitacs, and Mitacs facilitates the match between students, academic institutions, and industry or not-for-profit partners.

Mitacs works with more than 191 post-secondary institutions, including universities, colleges and polytechnics; more than 3,700 companies; and federal, provincial and territorial governments to build partnerships that support industry and social innovation in Canada.

Approximately every $1 in provincial funding leverages about $1.50 federal funding to Mitacs.

The new funding will support internships in the current (2023-24) and subsequent fiscal years, and interested companies and students are encouraged to connect with Mitacs.

Learn More:

For information about Mitacs, visit: www.mitacs.ca