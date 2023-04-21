Premier’s statement following a meeting with Canada’s premiers, chiefs of police

CANADA, April 21 - Premier David Eby has released the following statement following a meeting with Canada’s premiers and chiefs of police:

“Canadians are concerned about the crime and violence they’re seeing in their neighbourhoods, on their way to work and in public places like transit and parks.

“Today’s urgent meeting between the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and premiers from across Canada underlined the importance of all of us taking action in our own jurisdictions to build safe communities and encouraging the federal government to take action.

“In British Columbia, preliminary data on bail hearings indicates that more than half of the attempts by prosecutors to seek detention are being rejected by the courts. Prosecutors in B.C. only seek detention when they are concerned about the safety of the public, the risk of reoffending and public confidence in the justice system.

“Police and prosecutors in B.C. are doing their part within existing laws to keep people safe. The federal government must act on its promise to amend federal bail laws to address this national risk to public safety showing up in every province and territory.

“During the pandemic, we demonstrated how we are stronger when the federal government works closely with the provinces. We must do so again.

“The premiers from Canada’s provinces and territories are unanimous in calling on the federal government to implement urgently needed bail reform and expand support to combat guns and gangs in our communities.

“Every Canadian needs to feel safe in their community, no matter where they live.”