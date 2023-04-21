Submit Release
L3Harris Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies LHX declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.14 per common share, payable June 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 2, 2023.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

