Minister Vandal opens public consultation on the Building a Green Prairie Economy Act

PrairiesCan launches a consultation portal for the Building a Green Prairie Economy Act.

OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - On December 15, 2022, the Building a Green Prairie Economy Act became law. The Act was the product of the vision and passion of the Honourable Jim Carr, the late Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre who, in everything he did, had the Prairies at heart. At its core, he saw the Act as a new way of doing business – to better focus federal programs on growing regional economies and creating well-paying jobs across the Prairies.

Cooperation and engagement is at the heart of this legislation. It calls for a framework for clean economic growth that is informed by consultations with provinces, Indigenous and municipal governments, industry, labour representatives and people living throughout the Prairies.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced the launch of an online portal. Between now and June 30th, PrairiesCan wants to hear your ideas on the clean economic opportunities for the Prairies, what is needed to advance them, and how to strengthen collaboration with partners to seize the future for the Prairie region in a competitive global economy. The input received will be used to help inform the framework, which must be tabled in Parliament by December 2023.

The Building a Green Prairie Economy Act is emblematic of how in the shifting global economy, we need to work together, in partnership, to build a stronger, more sustainable and more secure economy while ensuring Canadians in all parts of the Prairies are able to adjust successfully to the changes that new opportunities and challenges pose.

"Our government understands that to move forward in greening the economy, we all need to be pulling in the same direction, in the best interest of the Prairie provinces. The Prairies are an economic and energy powerhouse making significant contributions to the Canadian economy. Across the Prairies, industries, communities and workers are already making great strides in greening our economy. Input from Canadians that live and work across the Prairies will assist in developing a stronger, more sustainable and inclusive Prairies economy that respects the environment, and leaves no one behind.

– The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

On December 15, 2022 , the late Honourable Jim Carr's private member's Bill (C-235) received Royal Assent as the Building a Green Prairie Economy Act .

, the late Honourable Jim Carr's private member's Bill (C-235) received Royal Assent as the . The Building a Green Prairie Economy Act calls for all levels of government, Indigenous Peoples, industry, and labour organizations to work collaboratively in responding to the unique needs of the Prairies to build a strong and sustainable Prairies economy for everyone.

calls for all levels of government, Indigenous Peoples, industry, and labour organizations to work collaboratively in responding to the unique needs of the Prairies to build a strong and sustainable Prairies economy for everyone. Consultations will be open until June 30, 2023 .

. The Prairies are a key contributor to Canada's economy. In 2021, the Prairies generated $543B in nominal gross domestic product, and more than $192B in exports.

economy. In 2021, the Prairies generated in nominal gross domestic product, and more than in exports. The framework seeks to build on efforts to increase sustainability that are currently happening across the Prairies. Examples include public and private investments in carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, renewable energy, and agriculture technology.

In developing the framework, the Minister responsible for economic development in the Prairies is required to collaborate with the federal Ministers responsible for Environment, Transport, Industry, Agriculture and Agri-food, Finance, and Natural Resources.

