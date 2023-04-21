Dr. Gerry Ebalaroza-Tunnell and Jeremy Tunnell to be Opening Keynote Speakers for University of Phoenix Inclusive Leadership Summit and Career Fair

Leading speakers and educators will open the event focused on developing leadership skills in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB)

University of Phoenix is pleased to announce Dr. Gerry Ebalaroza-Tunnell and Jeremy Tunnell as the opening keynote speakers of the University's second annual Inclusive Leadership Summit and Career Fair, May 2-4, 2023. The summit, titled "Developing a Culture of Belonging: Prioritizing Social and Emotional Well-Being," offers attendees a robust lineup of speakers and sessions, research presentations, and access to virtual networking opportunities. The free, virtual event will bring together leaders, scholars and professionals across multiple industries to explore how to prioritize mental health and belonging at the core of strategic operations.

Dr. Ebalaroza-Tunnell and Tunnell will deliver the keynote speech titled, "Healing the Colonized Mind - A Journey toward Belonging," which will lead participants through the roots of Alo-Hā, where "Alo" means facing each other, and "Hā" means breath. The focus of the keynote will be breathing unity into existence and forming a supportive space for the exchange of ideas. Participants will have the opportunity to listen to and share stories in a powerful exchange of knowledge meant to transform their understanding of the world.

The keynote will also explore the complicated history of race and whiteness and examine how colonization has impacts on a sense of self and place in the world. Through deep listening and engaged exploration, participants will gain a new perspective on what it means to be connected to one another as humans and a renewed sense of purpose.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to open the Inclusive Leadership Summit with a focus on systemic oppression and its impact on mental health," shares Director of Student Diversity and Inclusion Saray Lopez, MBA. "Understanding that wellbeing is often tied to social and systemic issues allows us the opportunity to explore practical and meaningful avenues for change. We look forward to learning from experts in the field and having an open and productive conversation about the importance of prioritizing mental health and belonging."

Dr. Ebalaroza-Tunnell identifies as a Pacific indigenous scholar, a transformative leader, and a facilitator and designer of change. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, now residing in Bothell, WA, she has learned how to thrive in two worlds: Indigenous being and Westernized thought. She is the host of the Evolution of AloHā Podcast, gathering a mix of stories of social change from women around the world. Ebalaroza-Tunnell holds a doctorate from the Department of Transformative Studies and Consciousness at the California Institute of Integral Studies, and a master's degree in whole systems design from Antioch University. She is the Founder, Principal Consultant, and President of Co3 Consulting.

Tunnell identifies as a student of indigenous ways of being and a person of European descent. His ongoing work to interrogate and dismantle whiteness is a consistent lesson in humble listening and heart-felt personal inquiry. Tunnell specializes in identifying and dismantling colonized social processes, resilience conditioning, and guided worldview evolution. As the co-host of the Plowline Podcast, he works with industry leaders discussing fundamental subjects such as Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, the Colonized Mind, Unified Field Physics, and human consciousness. Tunnell holds a master's degree in whole systems design from Antioch University in Seattle, and a bachelor's degree in creative writing from Western Washington University. He is the Vice President and Lead Consultant of Co3 Consulting.

In addition to the focus on wellbeing, this year's event establishes the inaugural Workforce Diversity Leaders Seminar. The seminar will serve as a meeting place for the advancement and empowerment of employee resource group (ERG) or business resource group (BRG) leaders, ERG or BRG sponsors and emerging leaders who serve in workforce areas related to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Participants will engage in facilitated conversations about workforce trends and learn the skills necessary to become effective inclusive leaders in the workplace. The number of available spaces for attendees will be limited, and those who attend will have the chance to earn a workforce-focused Inclusive Leadership Badge.

