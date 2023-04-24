Song by Local Writer Used for Easter Service

PRINCE FREDRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During Calvert County Baptist Church's Easter Service, the Music Ministry performed a rendition of “Overwhelming Love” written by Laurel, Maryland resident Karen M. Beavers.
She composed two Gospel songs from her poetry and portions of the Psalms. “Overwhelming Love” was the first Gospel song to be written. She composed one additional Gospel song, “He Is Ever Near”. Both songs feature a number of instruments on the sound track. Sheet music for each instrument is available as well as a sound track only for both songs. Performances of both songs are available on the YouTube Channel – “Gospel Music by Karen M. Beavers”.
For Use Information:
Contact Karen M. Beavers for information on performance rights at karen@nanakaren.com. Sheet music and music tracks are available.
About Karen M Beavers:
Karen M. Beavers is married and has three adult children and eight grandchildren. She graduated from University of Maryland, University College with a B.S. in Behavioral Science and was initiated into Psi Chi, The National Honor Society in Psychology. She has worked as a hotline counselor at The Domestic Violence Center of Howard County, now Hope Works.
Karen M Beavers is the author of seven Children’s books including a four-book series, “The Adventures of Tippy and Freckles”, and a book of her poetry.
She told her four-year-old son a story about Tippy and Freckles and he would ask to hear it again and again. So, she wrote it down, so she would not forget it because he really liked it and this was the basis of the Tippy and Freckles Adventure series.
Her poems have been featured in eight anthologies published by The International Society of Poetry and she has received several awards from The International Society of Poetry. Her poetry and children’s books are available on Amazon or on request through most bookstores or through her website: https://nanakaren.com.
