UTPB celebrates largest Falcon Day in University history

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- UT Permian Basin is celebrating after hosting our largest ever admissions preview event,Falcon Day. On Saturday, April 1, 2023, UTPB welcomed more than 450 prospectivestudents and their families to campus.During Falcon Day, guests get a glimpse of college life, hear from current students abouttheir college experience, and gain important information. Our team covers everythingfrom financial aid, residential living, student activities, and more.“I’m so thankful for our hardworking Admissions team for hosting this event. Withoutthem this would not have been possible,” said Dr. Becky Spurlock, Senior VP of StudentAffairs and Enrollment Management. “It’s exciting that more people from the PermianBasin are recognizing the opportunities available right here in their backyard. Whenpeople visit UTPB they get a feel for how special our campus truly is and once they meetour students, faculty, and staff they see why so many choose to become a Falcon. Plus,we remain one of the most affordable options in the State of Texas for pursuing adegree.”The Falcon Day success comes after the University saw an upward trend in enrollmentfor spring 2023. This spring, enrollment grew 7.35% from last spring. Currently, theUniversity has 5,377 students enrolled. Even more exciting is the growth UT PermianBasin has seen in semester credit hours, which increased 11.18%.“The addition of our Falcon Free program, which covers the cost of tuition andmandatory fees for students whose families earn $100,000 or less, has made a collegeeducation possible for many more students. We are on a path to double our numbers ofgraduates over the next decade and these milestones provide the momentum we needto achieve our goals,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley.Each academic year UT Permian Basin hosts four Falcon Days: in October, November,February, and April. If you were unable to attend a Falcon Day this year, that’s okay! Youcan schedule an individual tour of campus for you and your family. Our admissions teamwill show you around campus and will sit down with you to discuss the application andaid process. We can’t wait to share UT Permian Basin with you!