UTPB celebrates largest Falcon Day in University history

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UT Permian Basin is celebrating after hosting our largest ever admissions preview event,
Falcon Day. On Saturday, April 1, 2023, UTPB welcomed more than 450 prospective
students and their families to campus.
During Falcon Day, guests get a glimpse of college life, hear from current students about
their college experience, and gain important information. Our team covers everything
from financial aid, residential living, student activities, and more.
“I’m so thankful for our hardworking Admissions team for hosting this event. Without
them this would not have been possible,” said Dr. Becky Spurlock, Senior VP of Student
Affairs and Enrollment Management. “It’s exciting that more people from the Permian
Basin are recognizing the opportunities available right here in their backyard. When
people visit UTPB they get a feel for how special our campus truly is and once they meet
our students, faculty, and staff they see why so many choose to become a Falcon. Plus,
we remain one of the most affordable options in the State of Texas for pursuing a
degree.”
The Falcon Day success comes after the University saw an upward trend in enrollment
for spring 2023. This spring, enrollment grew 7.35% from last spring. Currently, the
University has 5,377 students enrolled. Even more exciting is the growth UT Permian
Basin has seen in semester credit hours, which increased 11.18%.
“The addition of our Falcon Free program, which covers the cost of tuition and
mandatory fees for students whose families earn $100,000 or less, has made a college
education possible for many more students. We are on a path to double our numbers of
graduates over the next decade and these milestones provide the momentum we need
to achieve our goals,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley.
Each academic year UT Permian Basin hosts four Falcon Days: in October, November,
February, and April. If you were unable to attend a Falcon Day this year, that’s okay! You
can schedule an individual tour of campus for you and your family. Our admissions team
will show you around campus and will sit down with you to discuss the application and
aid process. We can’t wait to share UT Permian Basin with you!
Alexa Dunson
University of Texas Permian Basin
4323025445 ext. email us here
