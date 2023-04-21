Price gouging statute in effect, Drummond announces

OKLAHOMA CITY (April 20, 2023) - The Emergency Price Stabilization Act is in effect in five Oklahoma counties impacted hardest by tornadoes and severe weather last night. The five counties are Cleveland, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie. The law, also referred to as the price gouging statute, prohibits an increase of more than 10 percent for the price of goods and services and helps protect citizens from unfair price hikes. Attorney General Gentner Drummond warned that anyone who violates the Act is subject to facing legal consequences.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit has been placing signs today in Shawnee and other towns affected by last night’s tornadoes and severe weather. Drummond encourages citizens to be on the lookout for contractor fraud in these areas and to report suspected fraud by calling toll free 833-681-1895.